News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Rocky Treasury-Market Trading Rattles Wall Street

The ranks of traders ready to buy and sell Treasurys are shrinking. Individual trades are moving prices more.

U.S. Pensions Take a Fresh Look at China

Fund managers are splintering in their approach to China, reflecting rising investment risks and fractious politics.

Investors Yanked Billions from Chinese Bonds as Yuan Slumped

International investors' total holdings of Chinese government bonds and other yuan-denominated debt in mainland China dropped to the equivalent of $470 billion in September.

IRS Says Tax Compliance Rising, but Hundreds of Billions Still Go Uncollected

The estimates point to significant opportunities for the IRS to collect more unpaid taxes, using the $80 billion that Congress authorized for the agency's expansion over the next decade.

SEC Favors Midpoint Prices on Stock Trades

The proposal reflects a plan by the agency for broad changes in how small investors' orders are handled.

Credit-Card Debt Returns to Prepandemic Levels

Record card issuance and increased spending helped push total card balances to $916 billion last month.

Credit Suisse Looks to Rainmaker to Revive Investment Bank

Michael Klein, matchmaker to powerful companies and investors, will now begin a third act-as a major Wall Street CEO at CS First Boston.

Macquarie First-Half Profit Up 13%; No Full-Year Guidance Given

Macquarie Group said net profit in the fiscal first half rose 13%, reflecting strong performances in its asset management and banking units, but it didn't provide earnings guidance amid volatility in financial markets and geopolitical tensions.

ECB Raises Interest Rates by 0.75 Point

The European Central Bank is moving briskly to quash record inflation even as the eurozone teeters close to recession.

