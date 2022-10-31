Advanced search
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/31/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Rocky Treasury-Market Trading Rattles Wall Street

The ranks of traders ready to buy and sell Treasurys are shrinking. Individual trades are moving prices more. 

 
U.S. Pensions Take a Fresh Look at China

Fund managers are splintering in their approach to China, reflecting rising investment risks and fractious politics. 

 
Investors Yanked Billions from Chinese Bonds as Yuan Slumped

International investors' total holdings of Chinese government bonds and other yuan-denominated debt in mainland China dropped to the equivalent of $470 billion in September. 

 
IRS Says Tax Compliance Rising, but Hundreds of Billions Still Go Uncollected

The estimates point to significant opportunities for the IRS to collect more unpaid taxes, using the $80 billion that Congress authorized for the agency's expansion over the next decade. 

 
SEC Favors Midpoint Prices on Stock Trades

The proposal reflects a plan by the agency for broad changes in how small investors' orders are handled. 

 
Credit-Card Debt Returns to Prepandemic Levels

Record card issuance and increased spending helped push total card balances to $916 billion last month. 

 
Credit Suisse Looks to Rainmaker to Revive Investment Bank

Michael Klein, matchmaker to powerful companies and investors, will now begin a third act-as a major Wall Street CEO at CS First Boston. 

 
Macquarie First-Half Profit Up 13%; No Full-Year Guidance Given

Macquarie Group said net profit in the fiscal first half rose 13%, reflecting strong performances in its asset management and banking units, but it didn't provide earnings guidance amid volatility in financial markets and geopolitical tensions. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on total credit card balances, TIPS ETFs , Danske Bank, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
ECB Raises Interest Rates by 0.75 Point

The European Central Bank is moving briskly to quash record inflation even as the eurozone teeters close to recession.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.27% 0.6445 Delayed Quote.1.33%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.02% 1.1648 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.10% 0.737539 Delayed Quote.6.22%
CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP VII 0.00% 9.94 Delayed Quote.1.12%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.26% 3.926 Delayed Quote.-55.75%
DANSKE BANK A/S 5.82% 121 Delayed Quote.7.13%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.18% 0.012191 Delayed Quote.3.23%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 1.63% 169.3 Delayed Quote.-18.94%
THE CHINA FUND, INC. -3.41% 9.92 Delayed Quote.-45.73%
TOP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED -1.86% 4.74 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 7.27612 Delayed Quote.14.32%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.08% 1.003814 Delayed Quote.14.08%
Latest news "Economy"
12:20aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as IT, auto boost
RE
12:16aLula wins Brazilian election, Bolsonaro has not conceded
RE
12:11aL Catterton aims to raise 2 billion yuan for first yuan-denominated fund
RE
12:06aGold bound for seventh monthly loss; Fed meet in spotlight
RE
12:04aLula expected to turn to trusted aides for Cabinet posts
RE
12:03aThai factory output rises 3.36% in Sept, below forecast
RE
12:02aFoxconn COVID woes may hit up to 30% of iPhone November output from Zhengzhou plant -source
RE
12:02aBrazil leftist Lula wins third presidential term to redeem tarnished legacy
RE
10/30Disney closes Shanghai resort from Oct 31 due to COVID curbs
RE
