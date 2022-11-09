Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/09/2022 | 12:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Private-Equity Giants Are Latest Targets of SEC's Record-Keeping Probes

Apollo, KKR and Carlyle disclose regulatory investigations into the use of banned messaging apps. 

 
Binance's Deal for Rival FTX Marks Power Shift Amid Crypto Turmoil

The agreement between the competitors, who had recently traded barbs in public, comes after cryptocurrency companies and traders pulled money from FTX over concerns about the exchange's financial stability. 

 
Medibank Customer Data Released on the Dark Web

Medibank Private Ltd. said some files containing customer data which was taken from the company's system during a cyberattack had been released on to a dark web forum, with the potential for more to be released. 

 
Chinese Real-Estate Stocks Surge After Private Sector Gets Bond-Financing Boost

Shares of Chinese property developers rose convincingly on Wednesday, after China pushed to expand debt financing for private companies in a bid to shore up the ailing sector. 

 
NAB Full Year Profit Rises 8.3%

National Australia Bank Ltd. said rising interest rates helped its annual profit to increase by 8.3%, with the lender lifting its final dividend by 16%. 

 
Goldman, Eager to Grow Cards Business, Courted Fintech Firms

Executives of the Wall Street firm expressed interest in buying a fintech that could help it win more credit-card programs. 

 
Market Turmoil Slams Carlyle Group's Net Income

Carlyle Group reported that its third-quarter net earnings declined as a slump in publicly traded stocks hit the value of its private-equity holdings. 

 
German Authorities Search UBS Offices in Russian Oligarch Probe

Authorities are focused on sanctioned Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. 

 
Insurers Face a Steep Rise in Reinsurance Rates

Reinsurers are reacting to five years of outsize catastrophe losses and growing worries that climate change is intensifying risks. 

 
Japan's Waning Appetite for Treasurys Fuels Anxiety on Wall Street

Investors fear a blow from a pullback in Japanese demand for U.S. bonds.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 0.23% 52.66 Delayed Quote.-29.32%
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED -0.36% 2.77 Delayed Quote.-15.52%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -1.10% 31.6 Delayed Quote.10.02%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -7.69% 25.92 Delayed Quote.-52.79%
TOP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED -0.22% 4.63 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
12:20aEMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Poised for Mild -2-
DJ
12:20aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Mild Declines as U.S. Election Results Eyed
DJ
12:16aIndian bond yield curve may invert as rate hikes near end - Axis Bank's Gambhir
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aCryptos attempt to steady as Binance-FTX deal chills market
RE
12:12aOil prices ease on U.S. inventory build, China COVID worries
RE
12:08aShares in Vietnam's No Va Land extend fall on real estate sector woes
RE
12:07aFoxconn persists with COVID curbs at Zhengzhou plant as district lifts lockdown
RE
12:06aU.S. allows transactions to free sanctioned oil tanker stranded in Indonesia
RE
12:04aChina, Hong Kong stocks fall on subdued data, U.S. midterm election uncertainty
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MRC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
2Albertsons Cos. Issues Statement Regarding U.S. District Court for Dist..
3South Korean battery makers flag supply chain worries amid U.S. EV tax ..
4Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 08112022
5Quotes: Wall Street awaits midterm vote tallies in upbeat mood

HOT NEWS