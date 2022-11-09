News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Private-Equity Giants Are Latest Targets of SEC's Record-Keeping Probes

Apollo, KKR and Carlyle disclose regulatory investigations into the use of banned messaging apps.

Binance's Deal for Rival FTX Marks Power Shift Amid Crypto Turmoil

The agreement between the competitors, who had recently traded barbs in public, comes after cryptocurrency companies and traders pulled money from FTX over concerns about the exchange's financial stability.

Medibank Customer Data Released on the Dark Web

Medibank Private Ltd. said some files containing customer data which was taken from the company's system during a cyberattack had been released on to a dark web forum, with the potential for more to be released.

Chinese Real-Estate Stocks Surge After Private Sector Gets Bond-Financing Boost

Shares of Chinese property developers rose convincingly on Wednesday, after China pushed to expand debt financing for private companies in a bid to shore up the ailing sector.

NAB Full Year Profit Rises 8.3%

National Australia Bank Ltd. said rising interest rates helped its annual profit to increase by 8.3%, with the lender lifting its final dividend by 16%.

Goldman, Eager to Grow Cards Business, Courted Fintech Firms

Executives of the Wall Street firm expressed interest in buying a fintech that could help it win more credit-card programs.

Market Turmoil Slams Carlyle Group's Net Income

Carlyle Group reported that its third-quarter net earnings declined as a slump in publicly traded stocks hit the value of its private-equity holdings.

German Authorities Search UBS Offices in Russian Oligarch Probe

Authorities are focused on sanctioned Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov.

Insurers Face a Steep Rise in Reinsurance Rates

Reinsurers are reacting to five years of outsize catastrophe losses and growing worries that climate change is intensifying risks.

Japan's Waning Appetite for Treasurys Fuels Anxiety on Wall Street

Investors fear a blow from a pullback in Japanese demand for U.S. bonds.

