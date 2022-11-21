News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Celsius Failed to Set Up Controls to Track Customer Funds, Examiner Says

The crypto firm had established custody accounts meant to keep funds separate from deposits for investment purposes.

China's Central Bank Keeps Benchmark Lending Rates Unchanged

China's central bank kept benchmark loan rates unchanged this month, amid continued downward pressure on the yuan and slowing economic growth.

Crypto Bank Silvergate Battles FTX Contagion Fears

The bank's shares have plummeted even as Silvergate takes steps to reassure investors of its stability amid FTX's collapse.

FTX Says Top 50 Creditors Are Owed $3.1 Billion

FTX owes its 50 largest creditors about $3.1 billion, the failed cryptocurrency exchange said in a bankruptcy court filing Saturday.

Brazilian Wins Race to Head Latin America's Top Development Bank

Economist Ilan Goldfajn, a former central banker and respected technocrat, beat rivals from Chile and Mexico.

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Cashed Out $300 Million During Funding Spree

Nearly three-quarters of the $420 million that FTX raised in a fundraising blitz last year went to founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who sold some of his personal stake in the company.

Biden Administration Makes Emergency Appeal on Student Loan Forgiveness

The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to allow it to move forward with its mass student-debt forgiveness program, which had been put on hold in lower-court litigation.

U.S. Audit Watchdog Looks to Strengthen Rules on Quality Controls

Audit firms would have to report once a year to the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and their clients' audit committees on how effective their systems are.

Tim Draper Touts Decision to Pull Out of China

The Silicon Valley investor is looking toward Taiwan, while dismissing China's Xi Jinping as a 'weak leader' for tightening controls on business.

This Was Supposed to Be a Banner Year for Stock Buybacks. What Happened?

A looming tax on share repurchases was supposed to inspire a buyback bonanza in 2022. It fizzled, but so will the new tax's effort to curb 'corporate greed.'

