Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/21/2022 | 12:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Celsius Failed to Set Up Controls to Track Customer Funds, Examiner Says

The crypto firm had established custody accounts meant to keep funds separate from deposits for investment purposes. 

 
China's Central Bank Keeps Benchmark Lending Rates Unchanged

China's central bank kept benchmark loan rates unchanged this month, amid continued downward pressure on the yuan and slowing economic growth. 

 
Crypto Bank Silvergate Battles FTX Contagion Fears

The bank's shares have plummeted even as Silvergate takes steps to reassure investors of its stability amid FTX's collapse. 

 
FTX Says Top 50 Creditors Are Owed $3.1 Billion

FTX owes its 50 largest creditors about $3.1 billion, the failed cryptocurrency exchange said in a bankruptcy court filing Saturday. 

 
Brazilian Wins Race to Head Latin America's Top Development Bank

Economist Ilan Goldfajn, a former central banker and respected technocrat, beat rivals from Chile and Mexico. 

 
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Cashed Out $300 Million During Funding Spree

Nearly three-quarters of the $420 million that FTX raised in a fundraising blitz last year went to founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who sold some of his personal stake in the company. 

 
Biden Administration Makes Emergency Appeal on Student Loan Forgiveness

The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to allow it to move forward with its mass student-debt forgiveness program, which had been put on hold in lower-court litigation. 

 
U.S. Audit Watchdog Looks to Strengthen Rules on Quality Controls

Audit firms would have to report once a year to the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and their clients' audit committees on how effective their systems are. 

 
Tim Draper Touts Decision to Pull Out of China

The Silicon Valley investor is looking toward Taiwan, while dismissing China's Xi Jinping as a 'weak leader' for tightening controls on business. 

 
This Was Supposed to Be a Banner Year for Stock Buybacks. What Happened?

A looming tax on share repurchases was supposed to inspire a buyback bonanza in 2022. It fizzled, but so will the new tax's effort to curb 'corporate greed.'


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.09% 4.756491 Delayed Quote.2.98%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.11% 8.473661 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.30% 5.337 Delayed Quote.5.85%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.15% 7.3605 Delayed Quote.1.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.28% 0.08747 Delayed Quote.2.25%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.20% 518.805 Real-time Quote.-29.57%
TOP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 1.07% 4.71 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.63% 7.1649 Delayed Quote.12.02%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.60% 7.1612 Delayed Quote.12.08%
Latest news "Economy"
12:48aIndonesia 2023 GDP growth may slow to 4.4% - central bank
RE
12:48aHarris says U.S. and Philippines ties long and enduring
RE
12:48aUK PM in speech with business leaders amid gloomy backdrop
AN
12:48a"Categorically untrue" UK considering Swiss-style links with EU
AN
12:44aTwo militants sentenced to death for killing U.S. blogger escape from Bangladesh court
RE
12:38aAustralian shares end lower as China COVID curbs drag miners
RE
12:36aMarketmind: Bulls take cover
RE
12:31aShanghai's most active tin contract falls more than 3%…
RE
12:28aPhilippine military says China 'forcefully retrieved' floating object in South China Sea
RE
12:26aNo need to avoid Xi at APEC, Taiwan envoy says after rare encounter
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bob Iger returning to Disney as CEO for two years
2Beijing Stock Exchange launches benchmark index as it seeks to lure inv..
3Marketmind: Bulls take cover
4Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Signs MoU with JERA for Cooperation..
5News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

HOT NEWS