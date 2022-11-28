Advanced search
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/28/2022 | 12:16am EST
FTX's Collapse Upends Sam Bankman-Fried's Washington Play

Sam Bankman-Fried's Washington charm offensive revolved around a small financial regulator and a group of senators with whom the purported crypto billionaire found common cause in a bid for light-touch regulation of digital assets. 

 
Shinhan Financial's U.S. Unit Ordered to Beef Up Money-Laundering Oversight

An order from the FDIC follows an earlier admonishment from that agency 

 
The Disney CFO Who Raised Concerns About Bob Chapek Has Respect on the Street

Christine McCarthy, Walt Disney's longtime finance chief, took an unusual step when she expressed a lack of confidence in the chief executive to directors of the entertainment giant. 

 
FTX's Collapse Takes Heavy Toll on an Island Nation

The Bahamas encouraged crypto companies such as FTX to set up shop. The firm's collapse has left many islanders feeling frustrated. 

 
Americans Are Using More of Their Credit

More card loan growth is coming from people tapping their available lines. That could be a worry as the U.S. economy heads into uncertain territory. 

 
Jeffrey Epstein Accusers Sue Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan

Women who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse are saying the banks facilitated his alleged sex-trafficking operation and ignored red flags about their wealthy client. 

 
Sam Bankman-Fried Said He Would Give Away Billions. Broken Promises Are All That's Left.

The FTX founder pledged to donate billions. His firm's swift collapse wiped out his wealth and ambitious philanthropic endeavors. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Deutsche Bank, Lloyds Banking, Tyro Payments and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Financial Services sector. 

 
How Crypto's Collapse May Have Done the Economy a Favor

Most creditors listed in bankruptcy filings of crypto platforms Voyage Digital Holdings, Celsius Network and FTX Trading are customers or crypto-related companies, highlighting the closed-loop nature of cryptocurrency. 

 
Fed Minutes Show Most Officials Favored Slowing Rate Rises Soon

A "substantial majority" of U.S. central bankers thought the pace of rate rises could slow down soon, the minutes show.


HOT NEWS