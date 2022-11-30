Advanced search
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/30/2022 | 12:16am EST
RBC Bets on Immigration in $10.1 Billion HSBC Canada Deal

Royal Bank of Canada seeks to shore up its domestic competition and tap into affluent international clientele with financial ties to the country. 

 
BlockFi Affirms Efforts to Return Customer Funds

The cryptocurrency lender said in a bankruptcy-court hearing that it is different from FTX and is working to return client funds as soon as possible. 

 
Apollo Taps Connecticut State Treasurer for New Client Role

Shawn Wooden, the state's public retirement plan investment official, will become chief public pension strategist for Apollo next year. 

 
Florida Developers Are Holding Off on Big Projects as Insurance Costs Surge

The cost of insurance for commercial property in the state has doubled in the last year. 

 
Crypto Exchange Kraken Settles Alleged Sanctions Violations

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has agreed to pay more than $362,000 to settle allegations it violated U.S. sanctions against Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department said Monday. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on auditing cryptocurrency companies, Canada's New Democratic Party's view of RBC's deal for HSBC's Canadian operations, and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Financial Services sector. 

 
That Knee Surgery You Postponed Could Soon Hobble Insurance Giants

Managed care companies have outperformed the broader stock market due to lower-than-expected medical costs, but that could start to change in 2023. 

 
Crypto Lender BlockFi Follows FTX Into Bankruptcy

Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi filed for bankruptcy, making it the latest major digital assets company to fail since FTX, with which BlockFi is financially intertwined. 

 
JPMorgan, Others in Talks to Reimburse Zelle Customers

U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo are devising a plan to compensate victims of scams on the Zelle payment network. 

 
Fed's Williams Says Inflation Fight Could Last Into 2024

The New York Fed president points to signs that price pressures are easing, but sees inflation remaining above 3% in a year.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 0015ET

HOT NEWS