News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Sam Bankman-Fried Is Expected to Consent to Extradition From Bahamas

The FTX co-founder has been in custody in Nassau since he was arrested on Monday.

Crypto's Onetime Fans Are Calling It Quits

The FTX debacle is the last straw for many who embraced crypto during the pandemic.

Goldman Sachs Plans Thousands of Layoffs, Expects to Eliminate Some Bonuses

The bank added staff aggressively during the pandemic. Now, amid a deal-making slump, it is planning cutbacks.

FTX Managers Explore Information-Sharing Deal With Bahamian Officials

The failed crypto exchange's U.S. managers held talks to cool fraught relations with Bahamian authorities.

Fed officials reinforce stern message of slowing inflation by higher interest rates

Inflation is still "stubbornly high" and the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as high as necessary to ease price pressures, top officials said Friday.

Biden Administration Calls on Congress to Rein In Crypto Risks

A report from regulators renewed previous concerns with cryptocurrency-related vulnerabilities and gaps in oversight.

Binance Says Accounting Firm Pauses Work for Crypto Clients

The decision from Mazars came as outflows from the cryptocurrency exchange swelled to $6 billion this week.

Chinese Property Bonds Are Suddenly a Huge Winner

Asia's U.S. dollar junk-bond market has staged one of its biggest-ever rallies following an about-face by authorities in China on Covid-19 and housing policies

Why Returns on Digital Real Estate Don't Compute

Data centers promise a heady combination of growth and income, but investors need to crunch the numbers

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Monthly mortgage payments, Maxar's takeover of Advent International and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

