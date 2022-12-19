News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Sam Bankman-Fried Is Expected to Consent to Extradition From Bahamas
The FTX co-founder has been in custody in Nassau since he was arrested on Monday.
Crypto's Onetime Fans Are Calling It Quits
The FTX debacle is the last straw for many who embraced crypto during the pandemic.
Goldman Sachs Plans Thousands of Layoffs, Expects to Eliminate Some Bonuses
The bank added staff aggressively during the pandemic. Now, amid a deal-making slump, it is planning cutbacks.
FTX Managers Explore Information-Sharing Deal With Bahamian Officials
The failed crypto exchange's U.S. managers held talks to cool fraught relations with Bahamian authorities.
Fed officials reinforce stern message of slowing inflation by higher interest rates
Inflation is still "stubbornly high" and the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as high as necessary to ease price pressures, top officials said Friday.
Biden Administration Calls on Congress to Rein In Crypto Risks
A report from regulators renewed previous concerns with cryptocurrency-related vulnerabilities and gaps in oversight.
Binance Says Accounting Firm Pauses Work for Crypto Clients
The decision from Mazars came as outflows from the cryptocurrency exchange swelled to $6 billion this week.
Chinese Property Bonds Are Suddenly a Huge Winner
Asia's U.S. dollar junk-bond market has staged one of its biggest-ever rallies following an about-face by authorities in China on Covid-19 and housing policies
Why Returns on Digital Real Estate Don't Compute
Data centers promise a heady combination of growth and income, but investors need to crunch the numbers
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk
Gain insight on Monthly mortgage payments, Maxar's takeover of Advent International and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.
