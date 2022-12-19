Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

12/19/2022 | 12:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Sam Bankman-Fried Is Expected to Consent to Extradition From Bahamas

The FTX co-founder has been in custody in Nassau since he was arrested on Monday. 

 
Crypto's Onetime Fans Are Calling It Quits

The FTX debacle is the last straw for many who embraced crypto during the pandemic. 

 
Goldman Sachs Plans Thousands of Layoffs, Expects to Eliminate Some Bonuses

The bank added staff aggressively during the pandemic. Now, amid a deal-making slump, it is planning cutbacks. 

 
FTX Managers Explore Information-Sharing Deal With Bahamian Officials

The failed crypto exchange's U.S. managers held talks to cool fraught relations with Bahamian authorities. 

 
Fed officials reinforce stern message of slowing inflation by higher interest rates

Inflation is still "stubbornly high" and the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as high as necessary to ease price pressures, top officials said Friday. 

 
Biden Administration Calls on Congress to Rein In Crypto Risks

A report from regulators renewed previous concerns with cryptocurrency-related vulnerabilities and gaps in oversight. 

 
Binance Says Accounting Firm Pauses Work for Crypto Clients

The decision from Mazars came as outflows from the cryptocurrency exchange swelled to $6 billion this week. 

 
Chinese Property Bonds Are Suddenly a Huge Winner

Asia's U.S. dollar junk-bond market has staged one of its biggest-ever rallies following an about-face by authorities in China on Covid-19 and housing policies 

 
Why Returns on Digital Real Estate Don't Compute

Data centers promise a heady combination of growth and income, but investors need to crunch the numbers 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Monthly mortgage payments, Maxar's takeover of Advent International and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.29% 0.6706 Delayed Quote.-7.92%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.14% 1.21753 Delayed Quote.-10.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.15% 0.73109 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.19% 1.06046 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012087 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.09% 0.63766 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
TOP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 2.63% 4.69 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
12:23aS.Africa's Woolworths to sell Australian business
RE
12:22aHydrogen, metals lead Australia's resource plans. But there's a catch: Russell
RE
12:22aChina officially reports first COVID deaths in weeks as virus wave swells
RE
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Seen Higher But -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Seen Higher But Recession Worries Persist
DJ
12:17aRussian attacks hit 'critical infrastructure' in Kyiv and its region - Ukrainian authorities
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aMultiple victims after shooting in Canada's Vaughan
RE
12:08aOver 100 Rohingya refugees rescued in Sri Lankan waters
RE
12:04aWhy college coaches are a hot employee benefit
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors ramp up pressure on Big Oil firms to set 2030 climate targets
2Gold inches lower on expectations of more rate hikes
3Foxconn fine for unauthorised China investment likely to be imposed soo..
4Australia's sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1..
5Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : “K” LINE enters into long-term cont..

HOT NEWS