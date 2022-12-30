News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Mortgage Rates Record Biggest Calendar-Year Increase in 2022

The rise in borrowing costs this year has ended a housing boom that drove up prices.

FTX Customers Want Identities Redacted From Bankruptcy Filings

A group of FTX's international customers asked for a court order shielding their names from the public, spotlighting a privacy issue that has divided bankruptcy courts in other crypto-related cases.

Goldman sharpens knife on headcount, bonuses along with other big banks

The U.S. economy has been slowing down, but the recession has already hit pockets of investment banking as deal-making cools and Goldman eyes cost-cuts.

Credit Deals Are Going Private, Leaving Wall Street in the Cold

Leveraged buyouts were funded almost entirely by private credit late in the year, which could be a worrisome trend for Wall Street.

Defensive Stocks Become Hideout for Investors in a Rocky Market

Utilities and healthcare stocks are outperforming the S&P 500 this year by the widest margin in decades. The consumer-staples sector is also beating the broader market.

Dollar Rally Recedes, With Further Declines Expected

The dollar is ending the year on the defensive, having given back roughly half of its gains since its September peak, as investors bet that U.S. inflation is slowing.

Some Billion-Dollar Startups Risk Losing 'Unicorn' Status

A venture-capital slump and a freeze in IPOs could mean some companies hovering just above the $1 billion threshold will become fallen unicorns in the year ahead.

Even a Soft Landing Would Be Hard on Stocks

Economists think the U.S. will either experience a mild recession, or manage to just skirt one, but the prognosis for public companies looks worse.

BlockFi Pushes for Robinhood Stake Also Claimed By FTX

A bankruptcy judge will consider next month whether to move Robinhood shares bought by Sam Bankman-Fried to a neutral broker while FTX and BlockFi make competing claims to the $430 million stake.

