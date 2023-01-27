Advanced search
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/27/2023 | 12:16am EST
Visa rides a wave of spending to an earnings beat

Visa shares gained more than 1% in after-hours trading Thursday after the financial-technology powerhouse topped earnings and revenue expectations for its latest quarter. 

 
Wells Fargo Chief Made $24.5 Million Last Year

Charles Scharf was eligible for his full target pay of $27 million but turned down a raise. 

 
Stripe Sets One-Year Timetable to Decide on Going Public

The fintech startup hired Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to advise it on a direct listing or a private-market transaction involving employees' shares. 

 
Mastercard Earnings Flash Signs of 'Remarkably Resilient' Consumer

Mastercard's earnings are helped by increased travel in Asia, where strict lockdowns have been lifted. 

 
FTX owes money to Spirit Airlines, Netflix, Stanford University, among others, creditors list shows

FTX lawyers released a document that lists creditors which include big name media companies, airlines, financial institutions, and schools. 

 
Blackstone Net Income Falls as Firm Misses Asset Target

The investment firm reported net income of $557.9 million during the fourth quarter, compared with $1.4 billion a year earlier. 

 
Gold Prices Rally to Start the Year

The most-actively traded futures contract have risen almost 20% from September low. 

 
Companies Fight Back Against Premium Increases for Crucial Insurance

The prices for policies that cover directors and officers doubled for some businesses. 

 
Libor Is Still Due to Die, but Companies May Use Extensions

So-called rollovers and a proposed synthetic Libor are potential safety nets for businesses that don't switch from the rate benchmark ahead of its June phaseout. 

 
New VC Firm Dimension Gets $350 Million as Healthcare Venture Fundraising Remains High

New investor Dimension has closed a $350 million life sciences venture fund, adding to a fundraising surge by healthcare venture capitalists.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 0015ET

HOT NEWS