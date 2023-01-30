News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Startup Valuation Resets to Kick-Start Stalled M&A
The merger-and-acquisition market for venture-backed startups is expected to see a rebound in deal making this year as entrepreneurs and their investors resign themselves to accepting lower prices for their companies.
DOJ Seeks to Ban Bankman-Fried From Contacting FTX Employees
Prosecutors alleged the founder of the failed cryptocurrency exchange contacted a potential witness in his criminal case.
Goldman Sachs Cut CEO David Solomon's Pay to $25 Million
The Wall Street firm's chief executive took a nearly 30% pay cut for a year in which corporate deal-making slowed down, hurting Goldman's profit.
The Spending American Express Should Worry About Is Its Own
The company has gotten a boost from its push toward the highest tier of spenders, but now it needs to show more progress on cost control.
Selloff in Adani Stocks Wipes Out $47 Billion in Market Value
Five of the seven listed Adani Group companies ended 16% to 20% lower, hit by a short seller's allegations of fraud involving the Indian conglomerate.
Tesla Has Become One of the Hottest Stock-Option Trades on Wall Street
Traders have spent $700 billion on options tied to the electric-vehicle maker over the past 13 months.
Visa rides a wave of spending to an earnings beat
Visa shares gained more than 1% in after-hours trading Thursday after the financial-technology powerhouse topped earnings and revenue expectations for its latest quarter.
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk
Find insight on HomeStreet, Visa, American Express, Intact Financial and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.
Wells Fargo Chief Made $24.5 Million Last Year
Charles Scharf was eligible for his full target pay of $27 million but turned down a raise.
Stripe Sets One-Year Timetable to Decide on Going Public
The fintech startup hired Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to advise it on a direct listing or a private-market transaction involving employees' shares.
