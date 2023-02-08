News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Ex-Coinbase Staffer Pleads Guilty in First Crypto Insider-Trading Case

Ishan Wahi admits he conspired to misappropriate confidential data used in trades on digital tokens.

Carlyle Reports Sharply Lower Fourth-Quarter Earnings

The firm's net income fell during the fourth quarter, but its assets under management grew to $373 billion

KKR's Earnings Tumble, But Not as Much as Expected

The firm stemmed losses in its private-equity holdings during the fourth quarter to close out a difficult year.

Fed's Powell Braces for Longer Inflation Fight Amid Hiring Surge

The labor market's surprising strength underscores why bringing inflation down will require higher interest rates than many investors have been anticipating, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said.

Bank of Canada Gov. Macklem Defends Pause on Rates

Recent data have persuaded the Bank of Canada that inflation is coming down toward its preferred 2% target, Gov. Tiff Macklem said Tuesday in defense of the central bank's decision to pause further rate rises.

Banks' Golden Deposits Could Turn Back to Lead

The latest earnings season for banks was marked by rising loss reserves and depressed Wall Street revenue, plus the view in some corners that interest rates might not keep rising for long.

Venture Investors Are Pumping Capital Into 3-D Printing Startups. Here's Why.

Investors committed a record amount of venture dollars into the sector last year.

ABA Passes Resolution Opposing Suspicious-Transaction Reporting Rule for Lawyers

The resolution follows a push last year for legislation that would have required lawyers to flag suspicious transactions by their clients. The American Bar Association says that could violate lawyer-client confidentiality.

Crypto Brands Reposition Themselves in Wake of FTX and Market Tumble

Once crypto was marketed as the transgressive future of finance. Now its message is simpler: dependability, transparency and trust.

U.S. to Remove Sanctions on Ex-Subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank

The entity was sanctioned as a foreign subsidiary of Sberbank last February, but is now wholly owned by a Kazakh company.

