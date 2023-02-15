Advanced search
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/15/2023
Fed Officials Stress Inflation Fight Isn't Over

The leaders of the New York and Philadelphia Federal Reserve Banks said they see inflation remaining above the central bank's target this year, with the U.S. avoiding a recession despite interest-rate increases aimed at keeping price pressures in check. 

 
China's Central Bank Keeps Key Policy Rates Unchanged

China's central bank kept its key policy rates unchanged, suggesting a hold on benchmark lending rates later this month. 

 
Banking Group Asks Treasury to Withdraw Ownership Database Proposal

The American Bankers Association was one of the biggest proponents of a new corporate ownership registry, saying it hoped the project would help cut regulatory costs for its members. But the industry group on Tuesday made an about-turn, attacking the U.S. Treasury Department over how it plans to manage a key part of the database. 

 
Inflation Report Keeps Fed on Track to Continue Rate Increases

Federal Reserve officials pointed the strong inflation report as the latest evidence for their view that the country could face a longer fight to subdue price pressures than many investors have anticipated until recently. 

 
Cyber Insurers Unlikely to Offer Higher Coverage Limits Despite Better Conditions

Insurers don't expect the amount they are willing to cover through cyber policies to expand dramatically in the near future, despite signs of a recovery from shock losses in recent years. 

 
CBA's First-Half Profit Fell 12%, But Lifts Dividend 20%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its interim dividend by 20% as the company felt the benefits of a rising interest rate environment, with consumer arrears staying low amid a strong labor market. 

 
Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Stake in Apple, Paramount Global in Relatively Quiet Quarter

Warren Buffett's conglomerate didn't open new positions in any companies. 

 
Bridge Investment Group Moves Into Secondaries With Newbury Acquisition

Secondaries firms such as Newbury have attracted buyers in recent years with prospects of quick, low-risk growth. 

 
Fed's Barkin expects inflation to have 'a lot more persistence' than everyone wants

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said Tuesday he thinks inflation is going to be more persistent than everyone wants. 

 
Bain Capital Seeks to Profit From Tech Market Reset With New $2.4 Billion Fund

The firm aims to invest the new fund in 10 to 15 technology companies.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.42% 153.2 Delayed Quote.17.91%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.83% 0.69333 Delayed Quote.1.46%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.84% 472500 Delayed Quote.0.81%
BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC. -1.99% 14.27 Delayed Quote.18.42%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.18% 1.21514 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.22% 0.7478 Delayed Quote.1.37%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -5.72% 103 Delayed Quote.6.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.07157 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012072 Delayed Quote.0.25%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.53% 0.63021 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
TOP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.83% 3.81 Delayed Quote.-21.93%
HOT NEWS