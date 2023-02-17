Advanced search
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/17/2023 | 12:16am EST
Fugitive Stablecoin Founder Do Kwon Accused of Securities Fraud in U.S.

The SEC alleges that the cryptocurrencies developer and Terraform Labs defrauded buyers of TerraUSD and Luna. 

 
Two Fed Officials Would Have Supported Larger Rate Increase This Month

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said they would have supported raising interest rates by a half percentage point at the central bank's meeting earlier this month given the strength of economic demand and inflation. 

 
Goldman Steps Back From Bidding for New Credit Card Programs

The bank recently pulled out of advanced discussions to launch a T-Mobile US credit card and stopped courting Hawaiian Airlines. 

 
Well-Known Chinese Financier Is Unreachable, His Firm Says

Fan Bao built China Renaissance by advising some of China's most dynamic technology companies. 

 
Judge Seeks Tougher Bail Restrictions for Bankman-Fried

A federal judge ordered prosecutors and the defense to hammer out restrictions on Sam Bankman-Fried's access to electronic devices as he awaits trial. 

 
Mass PRIM Earmarks Up to $3 Billion for Private Equity This Year

The Massachusetts pension manager's investment plan pares back new private-equity commitments compared with last year 

 
DOJ Nears Settlement With Claims Agent Firms Over Data Sharing Deals

The Justice Department's bankruptcy watchdog said it has reached agreements in principle with three claims agent firms that include "substantial monetary penalties." 

 
Visa Finance Chief Vasant Prabhu to Depart in September

Visa said its chief financial officer, Vasant Prabhu, is stepping down as the payments giant works to continue growing certain merchant services and making acquisitions. 

 
QBE Annual Profit Up 3%, Increases Dividend

The Australia-listed insurer said earnings for the 12 months through December were $770 million compared to $750 million a year earlier. 

 
Bitcoin's Future Depends on a Handful of Mysterious Coders

Developers with power to change the cryptocurrency's software hold an unorthodox role, are elusive-and have been known to head off disaster for the coin. "It can be very scary."


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 0015ET

