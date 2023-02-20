Advanced search
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/20/2023 | 12:16am EST
China's Benchmark Lending Rates Kept Unchanged

China's benchmark lending rates were kept unchanged, the country's central bank said, as the world's second-largest economy showed more signs of recovery from its Covid reopening. 

 
HSBC Rift With Top Shareholder Goes Back Years

Ping An, China's largest insurer, requested a seat on the bank's board and wanted to become its partner in new business ventures. 

 
Late Auto Payments Expose Cracks in Consumer Credit

Borrowers with low credit scores are falling behind on their car payments in numbers unseen since 2010. 

 
Lack of Crypto Audit Regulation Raises Questions About PCAOB Authority

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is facing calls to be the regulator that brings supervision to bear on auditors of cryptocurrency companies, even as the majority of crypto businesses fall outside its jurisdiction. 

 
SEC Charges Former NBA Player Who Touted Crypto

The agency alleged that Paul Pierce touted crypto tokens without disclosing he was paid to do so. 

 
BlockFi Seeks to Strip Sam Bankman-Fried's Investment Vehicle of Bankruptcy Protections

The crypto lender wants to dismiss the 'futile' chapter 11 case filed by the FTX founder's offshore investment firm. 

 
China's Securities Regulator Releases Rules on Overseas Listings

The new guidelines could remove uncertainty over Chinese IPOs overseas. 

 
Fed's Barkin Supports Measured Pace of Interest-Rate Increases

The central bank's quarter-point rate-rise path gives greater flexibility, says Richmond Fed president. 

 
NatWest Launches Buyback After Pretax Profit Beat

NatWest posted a pretax profit of GBP1.4 billion for the fourth quarter, and said it intends to start a share buyback program of up to GBP800 million in the first half of this year. 

 
Allianz Turns to Profit on Life-Health Business

Allianz posted an operating profit of EUR4 billion for the fourth quarter on a strong performance in its life-health segment, but profits fell at its nonlife and asset-management operations.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-23 0015ET

