Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/27/2023 | 12:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Posts Big 2022 Loss in Rocky Market

Warren Buffett retained his sense of optimism in his annual letter to investors, saying he attributes much of his success over the years to the resilience of the U.S. economy. 

 
Goldman Sachs Authorizes $30 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Since March 2000, Goldman Sachs has authorized repurchases of up to 605 million shares of common stock. 

 
New Criminal Charges Brought Against Insurance Entrepreneur Greg Lindberg

Indictment alleges widespread fraud to fund jet, yacht and surveillance of women. 

 
Sequoia Turns to Outside National-Security Experts to Vet New China Tech Investments

The venture-capital firm has started screening its China arm's investments as Washington prepares to limit U.S. capital going to some Chinese tech companies. 

 
Thomas H. Lee, Leveraged-Buyout Pioneer, Dies of Apparent Suicide

He was the founder of Thomas H. Lee Partners and Lee Equity Partners. 

 
Fed's Collins sees initial signs of deceleration in goods-price and wage inflation

There are initial signs that improvements in the supply of labor and goods are providing some relief, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said Friday. 

 
Fed's Mester won't prejudge whether March interest-rate hike should be 50 basis points

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Friday she hasn't made up her mind yet whether the Fed should hike rates by 50 basis points in March. 

 
Welcome to the 5% World, Where Yield Chases You

The dark cloud of rising interest rates comes with some significant silver linings. 

 
Interest-Rate Concerns Push Investors Into Dividend-Paying Stocks

Income-generating funds are noting inflows amid fears that rates will stay elevated longer than expected. 

 
Fed Rate Policy Is Shaking Up the World of Muni Debt

Demand is down for municipal bonds, which just erased nearly all of their January gains amid fears of rate increases.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.47% 0.6704 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.51% 461705.01 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.10% 1.1938 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.18% 0.73414 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 1.05421 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.012059 Delayed Quote.0.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.43% 0.61386 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
SILVER -0.85% 20.5998 Delayed Quote.-11.01%
TOP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED -6.54% 4 Delayed Quote.-18.03%
Latest news "Economy"
12:37aChina property price fall to deepen in H1 before rising faster in 2023
RE
12:37aReuters poll: china property sales expected to fall 1.5% y/y in…
RE
12:36aMORNING BID EUROPE-It's all about inflation
RE
12:36aFabindia shelves $482 million IPO due to rough market conditions
RE
12:34aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee under pressure on Fed rate-hike bets; RBI likely helps out
RE
12:22aINDIA STOCKS-Weak tech pushes India's Nifty 50 below key technical level
RE
12:18aYulong Petrochemical agrees crude supply deals with BP, Chevron for 2024
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Rise But Higher -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Rise But Higher Rate Path Worries Return
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pfizer in talks to buy Seagen for likely for more than $30 billion - WS..
2Oil little changed as Russian supply cuts support prices
3Asia stocks feel rate pain, dollar on a roll
4Investors wary of Chinese assets as political risk ramps up
5Copper holds in tight range amid China demand uncertainty

HOT NEWS