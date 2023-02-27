News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Posts Big 2022 Loss in Rocky Market

Warren Buffett retained his sense of optimism in his annual letter to investors, saying he attributes much of his success over the years to the resilience of the U.S. economy.

Goldman Sachs Authorizes $30 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Since March 2000, Goldman Sachs has authorized repurchases of up to 605 million shares of common stock.

New Criminal Charges Brought Against Insurance Entrepreneur Greg Lindberg

Indictment alleges widespread fraud to fund jet, yacht and surveillance of women.

Sequoia Turns to Outside National-Security Experts to Vet New China Tech Investments

The venture-capital firm has started screening its China arm's investments as Washington prepares to limit U.S. capital going to some Chinese tech companies.

Thomas H. Lee, Leveraged-Buyout Pioneer, Dies of Apparent Suicide

He was the founder of Thomas H. Lee Partners and Lee Equity Partners.

Fed's Collins sees initial signs of deceleration in goods-price and wage inflation

There are initial signs that improvements in the supply of labor and goods are providing some relief, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said Friday.

Fed's Mester won't prejudge whether March interest-rate hike should be 50 basis points

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Friday she hasn't made up her mind yet whether the Fed should hike rates by 50 basis points in March.

Welcome to the 5% World, Where Yield Chases You

The dark cloud of rising interest rates comes with some significant silver linings.

Interest-Rate Concerns Push Investors Into Dividend-Paying Stocks

Income-generating funds are noting inflows amid fears that rates will stay elevated longer than expected.

Fed Rate Policy Is Shaking Up the World of Muni Debt

Demand is down for municipal bonds, which just erased nearly all of their January gains amid fears of rate increases.

