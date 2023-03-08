Today at 12:16 am

Powell Says Fed Is Prepared to Speed Up Interest-Rate Rises

Fed chair said strong and sustained economic activity to start this year could prompt central bank officials to accelerate interest-rate increases to fight inflation.

Bank of Canada Expected to Hold Rates Steady

Economists say recent data provide ample reasons for Canada's central bank to make good on its promise to pause rate rises.

Binance.US Cleared to Buy Voyager Accounts Despite SEC Warning

A judge says warnings of future regulatory action shouldn't stop the American affiliate of Binance from buying Voyager's customer accounts out of chapter 11

Sustainable Funds Dodged Outflows in 2022 Market Rout

Bond funds that invest based on factors such as companies' carbon footprints and workforce diversity led the gains.

New Threat to Town, School District Budgets: Rising Rates

Towns and schools that once used short-term borrowing to stabilize cash flows have pulled back on loans.

Venture Firm Lightspeed Builds Up Its Growth-Investing Team

Hiring of Coatue Management veteran Sebastian Duesterhoeft is one of several recent moves bolstering Lightspeed's growth division.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on bond funds, Just Group, Nexi and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Why the Recession Is Always Six Months Away

Continued strong hiring and consumer spending are complicating Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's campaign to tame inflation.

Fed's Rate Moves Put Manufacturing Sector at Risk

The American manufacturing sector is starting to show signs of weakness after two years of strong growth, as higher interest rates and a slowdown in exports threaten production.

Japan Piled Back Into U.S. Treasurys This Year. Investors Worry It Won't Last.

Weakened demand for U.S. government debt could portend higher American borrowing costs.

