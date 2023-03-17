Big Banks Deposit $30 Billion in First Republic Bank

Eleven banks have deposited $30 billion in First Republic Bank, according to a joint statement from the heads of the Treasury, Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Bursting Bubble Is Expected to Curb 2023 Bonuses

Bonuses for private-equity executives will fall again this year after declining across much of the industry in 2022, with the heaviest cuts seen for smaller and midsize firms, according to Alan Johnson, managing director of Wall Street compensation consulting firm Johnson Associates Inc.

Credit Suisse Stock Price Jumps as Bank Secures $50 Billion Lifeline

Credit Suisse shares jumped 19% after the bank said it would tap a more than $50 billion loan from the Swiss National Bank, but analysts remained wary about the lender's prospects.

Silicon Valley Bridge Bank to Ease Deposit Rules

Borrowers can keep some of their money at other banks and the bridge bank will forgo penalties for moving money out in recent days, some customers say they were told.

Tiger Global Writes Down Venture Funds' Bets by 33%

The markdowns in 2022 erased $23 billion in value from its portfolio of startups.

ECB Raises Rates by Half Point Despite Mounting Banking Stress

The European Central Bank is pressing ahead with its fight against inflation despite concerns it could exacerbate strains in the financial system.

Yellen Says Banking System Healthy After SVB Collapse

The Treasury secretary told lawmakers that bank regulators' depositor-rescue plan has stemmed fallout from the panic.

Don't Bet on a Fed Pause on Rate Hikes

Markets are now pricing in a modest rate increase by the Federal Reserve later this month after the European Central Bank lifted rates this week.

There Is a Cost to Moral Hazard

The popular view that bank depositors can't police how their banks behave is both right and horribly wrong.

Ernst & Young's Breakup Plan Stalled on Partners Split

A fight erupted between the accounting firm's U.S. and overseas leaders over the division of its lucrative tax business.

