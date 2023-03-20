UBS Agrees to Buy Credit Suisse for More Than $3 Billion

The deal was engineered by regulators and is designed to restore trust in the banking system.

First Republic Bank Looms Large for U.S. Regulators After Credit Suisse Sale

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell are seeking to reassure investors to halt a slide in financial stocks.

China's Benchmark Loan Rates Remain Unchanged

China's benchmark lending rates were kept unchanged as expected following a hold of key policy rates last week.

Fed Raised Concerns About SVB's Risk Management in 2019

The Federal Reserve raised concerns about risk management at Silicon Valley Bank starting at least four years ago, documents show.

Senate and House Lawmakers, on Average, Are Among the Oldest Ever

The average age of a House member at the beginning of the current term was 57.9 years, while in the Senate it was 64.0 years, both down slightly from the last Congress that began in 2021, which was the oldest on record.

Signature Bank's Quirky Mix of Customers Hastened Its Fall

The New York bank juiced its growth by combining a traditional commercial real-estate business with divisions catering to customers too small or complicated for its crosstown Wall Street rivals.

China's M&A Star Tells Staff to Be Bold-Then He Disappears

The detention of tech rainmaker Fan Bao rattles an industry that thought Beijing's crackdown was over.

First Republic Shares Plunge, Erasing Thursday Gains

First Republic Bank shares fell more than 30% Friday after a multibillion-dollar rescue deal orchestrated by the biggest U.S. banks failed to convince investors that the troubled lender is on solid footing.

SVB Financial Files for Bankruptcy Protection

The bankruptcy filing is the largest stemming from a bank failure since Washington Mutual in 2008. Silicon Valley Bank, now under the control of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., isn't part of the chapter 11 filing.

Biden Asks Congress for More Authority to Punish Bank Executives

The president called for legislation to impose tougher penalties on bank executives deemed responsible for the collapse of financial institutions.

