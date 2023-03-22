First Republic Bank Taps Lazard for Help With Review of Strategic Options

The California bank seeks to regain its footing after the failure of two other lenders caused its depositors to flee.

Credit Suisse Write-Off Upends European Bank Capital Bonds

Switzerland's move to wipe out $17 billion of Credit Suisse Group bonds has prompted investors to reassess a market integral to the safety and resilience of Europe's banking system.

Yellen Says U.S. Could Move to Protect Deposits at Other Banks

The Treasury secretary's comment that officials would step in if necessary is the clearest sign yet that regulators could intervene to protect more deposits.

First Republic stock rallies after bank-backstop pledge from Treasury's Yellen and reports of push to raise capital by JPMorgan

First Republic stock up nearly 30% in regular trades; JPMorgan was working to bolster the bank's capital and Treasury Secretary Yellen pledged to help banks.

Silicon Valley Bank's Former Parent Says FDIC Seized About $2 Billion of Its Cash

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. says the former parent, SVB Financial, might have to shoulder costs related to the bank failure.

Swiss government says it will limit bonuses at Credit Suisse

The Swiss government on Tuesday said it would restrict bonuses at Credit Suisse after the bank agreed to be taken over at a steep discount by UBS.

Money-market funds swell to record $5.4 trillion as assets pour in at fastest pace since pandemic after SVB collapse

Assets held by money-market mutual funds swelled to a record high of $5.4 trillion last week as money flowed in at the fastest pace since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Crane Data, which tracks activity in the money-market fund industry.

The Fed Flies in the Dark

How much has the recent roiling of banks tightened financial conditions? Not knowing the answer puts the Federal Reserve in a difficult position.

Credit Suisse's 'Bail-In' Bonds Gave Politicians Easy Target

Assurances from the U.K. and eurozone central banks that bondholders would always rank above shareholders in any bank collapse on their turf need to be taken with a grain of salt.

TV Azteca Bondholders Move to Force Broadcaster Into Bankruptcy

Hedge funds are trying to force TV Azteca into bankruptcy, employing a drastic legal maneuver disgruntled creditors rarely make, after accusing the Mexican media conglomerate of failing to make interest payments.

