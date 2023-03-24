Yellen says U.S. would take 'additional actions' to stabilize bank system if necessary

Treasury Secretary Yellen on Thursday told lawmakers that the federal government would take extra steps to stabilize the U.S. banking system if necessary.

SVB Sale Is Close. FDIC Seeks Deal by Monday.

The regulator has been accepting bids for the SVB bridge bank and its wealth management arm.

First Republic Bonds Rally Despite Uncertain Outlook

The lender has suffered from deposit outflows amid panic about the health of the U.S. banking system

EY's U.S. Auditors Are Demanding Concessions in Split

Ernst & Young's renegade U.S. auditors want the new audit-focused firm to have more of EY's lucrative tax practice, threatening to scuttle the deal.

FTX Agrees to Sell Back Stake in Crypto Startup Mysten for $95 Million

The bankrupt crypto exchange had paid roughly $101 million in August for preferred shares in the startup founded by former Meta executives.

Accenture to Cut 19,000 Jobs as IT Spending Slows

The professional-services company is looking to slash costs and streamline operations.

Do Kwon Arrested in Montenegro as U.S. Charges Crypto Fugitive With Fraud

The creator of the failed TerraUSD stablecoin was detained as he attempted to board a flight to Dubai, authorities said.

Shares of Jack Dorsey's Block Fall on Short-Seller Report

Shares in Block-formerly known as Square-fell after Hindenburg Research released the results of what it called a two-year investigation.

Citi CEO Jane Fraser sees no banking crisis afoot

Fraser, the CEO of one of U.S.'s largest banks, sees the demise of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank as contained, with the banking system as a whole in solid shape.

Bank of England Lifts Rates by Quarter Point, Following Fed

The move marks a fresh sign that policy makers around the world are determined to press down on inflation despite strains in the banking system.

