Binance Sees $2 Billion in Outflows as Troubles Compound

In a tumultuous few days, the crypto giant raised fees, suffered software issues and faced a regulator lawsuit.

Sam Bankman-Fried Charged With Bribing Chinese Officials

Prosecutors accused the FTX founder of conspiring to pay off Chinese officials to regain access to more than $1 billion in frozen cryptocurrency.

Lawmakers Scold Fed Over Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Senators rebuked the Federal Reserve for failing to prevent the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank despite identifying risks beforehand, while the central bank's top regulator blamed the firm's executives for not fixing its problems.

Jamie Dimon to Face Questioning in Lawsuit Over JPMorgan's Epstein Ties

The bank had resisted the U.S. Virgin Islands' efforts to force the CEO to submit to a deposition.

U.S. Audit Watchdog Proposes Move to Get Inspections Started Faster

The PCAOB proposed slashing the period auditors have to assemble final documents on audits to 14 days from 45. That might get material information into investors' hands faster, the group said.

U.S. Appeal Halts Binance.US From Buying Voyager Crypto Accounts

The U.S. government won a court order pausing Voyager's deal to sell its customer accounts out of bankruptcy to Binance.US.

Apple Rolls Out Buy Now, Pay Later Plan

The tech company will let users apply for loans of as much $1,000 with no interest or fees.

Bets Against Signature Bank Stock Paid Off-on Paper, at Least

Some put options holders have been stuck in limbo and say their brokers have made it difficult to exercise their options.

Higher Rates Are Coming for U.S. Companies

The burden of interest rates on most companies is still exceedingly low. But over the next year, that will start to change.

Executive Showdown May Determine Fate of EY Split

Feuding executives meet this week to hash out a deal on Ernst & Young's proposed breakup.

