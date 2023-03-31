White House Calls for Tougher Midsize Bank Rules

The changes would apply to banks with $100 billion to $250 billion in assets, a group where the Federal Reserve is already rethinking its rules after two banks collapsed.

Fed, Treasury Fine Wells Fargo for Sanctions Violations

The $97.8 million fine is for violating U.S. sanctions by allowing a foreign bank to make prohibited transactions.

Wall Street Bonuses Fall by Most Since 2008

The average bonus was $176,000 last year, down 26% from 2021.

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Denies New Charges

A lawyer also said he plans to challenge the new criminal counts, arguing they violate the terms of the former chief executive's extradition.

Yellen to Says Bank Rules Might Have Become Too Loose

The Treasury secretary argues that efforts to protect financial stability are incomplete.

Boston Fed's Susan Collins Sees Modest Further Tightening by Central Bank

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins said she expects the U.S. central bank to tighten policy a bit more to bring down inflation before holding interest rates steady through the end of the year.

Crypto Giant Binance Offered Perks to 'Flash Boys,' Regulator's Lawsuit Says

The CFTC said the exchange allowed U.S.-based trading firms to access its international derivatives market, circumventing a ban on Americans.

Mexican Company Alleges Fraud in Advent's Sale of Funeral Business

A Mexican company is suing Advent International in a U.S. federal court, its latest effort to get compensation from the private-equity firm for allegedly defrauding it by overvaluing a funeral-services business sold in 2021.

March Swoon Is Nothing New for Bank Investors

The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index is on track for its fourth-worst month on record.

Small Banks Are Losing to Big Banks. Customers Are About to Feel It.

Banks too big to fail are gaining deposits: "How can I compete for new business with that big enchilada out there?"

