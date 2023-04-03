Swiss Prosecutors Probe State-Backed Credit Suisse Takeover by UBS

The federal prosecutor has reached out to national and local authorities to analyze and identify if any criminal offenses took place.

Credit Suisse's Overhaul Plan Needed Investors' Patience and Trust. It Ran Out of Both.

Wall Street rainmaker Michael Klein had been tapped to run an investment-bank spinoff. Now that plan is dead.

SVB Collapse Complicates Banks' Efforts to Unload Over $25 Billion of Junk Debt

Banking turmoil and Twitter woes cloud the picture for 'hung' buyout loans.

Hong Kong's Crypto Ambitions Get a Boost From U.S. Crackdown

Hong Kong's attempt to attract cryptocurrency companies is getting help from an intensifying crackdown by U.S. regulators.

For Banks, Does More Debt Mean Fewer Problems?

While new requirements might be expensive for regional banks, they may help mitigate deposit-flight risk.

Your Next Greece Getaway Could Be at a Hotel Owned by Goldman Sachs

Goldman bought three hotels overlooking the Aegean Sea. Next up: a renovation and a new brand.

EY Fails to Reach Deal on Split

A revolt that has upended the planned breakup of accounting firm Ernst & Young is being driven by two longtime U.S. auditors who believe their part of the firm could be weakened by a deal.

Nasdaq Ends Wild Quarter With Biggest Gain Since 2020

Tech stocks drove Nasdaq to its best quarter in more than two years as markets proved more buoyant than many investors thought possible in the face of significant uncertainty.

Google Co-Founder, Other Billionaires Subpoenaed in Suit Over JPMorgan's Epstein Ties

Sergey Brin, Thomas Pritzker, Mortimer Zuckerman and Michael Ovitz were asked for information in the U.S. Virgin Islands' civil suit against JPMorgan Chase.

Bond Rally at Risk as Bank Stress Diminishes

The sharpest rally for U.S. government debt in years has left investors and analysts warning that bond markets are vulnerable to a reversal.

