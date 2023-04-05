Cleveland Fed President Reiterates Central Bank's Resolve to Fight Stubborn Inflation

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Tuesday inflation remains too high and stubborn, and that it could take until 2025 to bring it down to the Fed's 2% target.

Credit Suisse Chairman: 'I Am Truly Sorry'

Shareholders at the bank's final annual meeting expressed their anger toward management and the board for failing to save the storied institution.

Frank Founder Faces Criminal Fraud Charges Over JPMorgan Deal

Prosecutors say the college financial-aid company executive lied about her customer count to land a $175 million deal.

Jamie Dimon on Banking Turmoil: 'This Wasn't the Finest Hour for Many Players'

The JPMorgan CEO says regulations need tweaking following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature.

Binance Compliance Chief Calls His Job One of the 'Most Challenging'

Noah Perlman joined Binance in January from rival crypto exchange Gemini Trust.

After Credit Suisse, Chinese Banks Aren't a Great Safe Harbor

Chinese lenders will likely avoid the troubles of their global peers, but they are cheap for good reason.

Signature Bank Insiders Sold $100 Million in Stock as Crypto Surged

The sales went largely unnoticed by investors due to securities rules and filing method.

Broad Pay Ranges Can Hamper Cybersecurity Hiring

State and local laws were intended in part to provide transparency but comparing compensation listings is often impossible, recruiters say.

Stock-Based Pay and Bonuses Fall Under Finance Chiefs' Cost-Cutting Knife

Unity Software, Designer Brands and Meta Platforms are among the firms weighing or executing tweaks in equity compensation or incentive pay.

Morgan Stanley Seeks $2 Billion for Latest Junior Debt Fund

If it meets its target, North Haven Credit Partners IV would be 25% larger than its predecessor, which closed in 2021.

