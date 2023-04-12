Ernst & Young Halts Breakup Plan

The Big Four accounting firm has ended its efforts to split into consulting and auditing businesses after U.S. partners objected to the proposal.

Bank Volatility to Slow U.S. Economic Growth, IMF Says

Tighter lending prompted by recent banking turmoil is expected to shave 0.44 percentage point off U.S. gross domestic product in 2023, the organization said.

Fed Official: 'We Need to Be Cautious' on Raising Rates After Bank Failures

"At moments like this of financial stress, the right monetary approach calls for prudence and patience," said Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee.

Bank Losses Can Be Gains for This Money Fund

Federated Hermes is one of the biggest players in money-market fund management, and its stock has gotten a boost alongside the recent surge of cash into those vehicles.

Citi M&A Co-Chief Mark Shafir Intends to Retire

Cary Kochman is to continue leading the investment bank's global mergers and acquisitions, a memo says.

China in Talks for Compromise on Poor Country Debt

China is negotiating a compromise plan with other major creditors that could help break a logjam in multibillion-dollar debt-relief talks for struggling developing nations.

IMF Says Banking Troubles Create Headwinds for Global Economy

The international lender sees growth slowing this year, then picking up.

Investors Warm Back Up to Health Insurance Stocks After Selloff

UnitedHealth and CVS shares have rallied in April ahead of earnings.

Bank of Canada Expected to Hold Rates as Surveys Point to Slowdown

All 13 economists surveyed predict no change to Canadian rates on Wednesday, with more than half expecting the central bank to pause for the remainder of 2023.

After Nearly $2 Billion Hit From U.S. Bank Crisis, Pension Giant Alecta Ousts CEO

Alecta's chief executive is stepping down after the Swedish pension fund lost nearly $2 billion in March from its bad bets on U.S. lenders including Silicon Valley Bank.

