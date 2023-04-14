Deposit Crisis Sets Up Tough First Quarter for All but Biggest Banks

Two regional lenders collapsed, and more than $300 billion in deposits left banks last month.

BOJ Gov Tells G-20 That Japan Will Keep Easing Monetary Policy

Governor Kazuo Ueda said he told the Group of 20 forum that the bank needs to maintain its monetary policy easing stance, with inflation expected to slow soon.

Muni Junk Bond King to Retire

Nuveen municipal-bond chief John Miller is retiring as rising rates and waning investor appetites have left muni funds full of low-yield bonds.

Wells Fargo's Mary Mack to Retire as Chief Executive of Consumer, Small-Business Banking

The segment provides services to about 64 million consumer banking and lending customers and more than 3 million small-business customers.

Magic Johnson-Backed JLC Infrastructure Targets $750 Million for New Fund

The New York investment firm co-owned by the basketball great is raising a second fund to make job-creating investments.

Singapore's Central Bank Unexpectedly Keeps Monetary Policy Unchanged

UPDATED: The central bank unexpectedly kept its monetary policy stance unchanged, citing cooling core inflation and dimming economic growth prospects of the export-dependent nation.

Bank of Canada Governor Says Rate Rises Still Possible Should Inflation Fail to Cool

Gov. Tiff Macklem reiterates concern that inflation's path to 2% target faces headwinds from corporate-pricing behavior and wage growth.

Bank of Mexico Minutes Show Interest-Rate Increases Near an End

The central bank raised its reference rate by a quarter percentage point to 11.25% on March 30, slowing the pace of monetary tightening.

Fed issued $139.5 billion in emergency loans to banks in latest week, down more than 50% from mid-March

The Federal Reserve's emergency lending to banks fell to $139.5 billion in the latest week, according to data released Thursday.

More Junk-Rated Companies Are Facing Credit Downgrades and Defaults

U.S. businesses with lower credit ratings or significant leverage are increasingly struggling with steep increases to debt-servicing costs.

