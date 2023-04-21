General Atlantic Exits Cancer-Care Investment

The firm is selling a majority stake in OneOncology to TPG and AmerisourceBergen in a deal that values the business at about $2.1 billion.

American Express Earnings Miss. It's Bracing for Debt Struggles.

The company kicks off credit card company earnings, with results from Visa and Mastercard coming over the next week.

How Dominion's Owner Turned a $38 Million Investment Into a Windfall Settlement With Fox News

Staple Street Capital, majority owner of Dominion Voting Systems, backed a high-stakes defamation lawsuit against Fox that produced a $787.5 million settlement.

Barclays Names HSBC Executive as Compliance Chief

Kirsty Everett is succeeding Matt Fitzwater, the British bank's interim chief compliance officer.

EY Confronts Slowing Growth After Failed Split

The company's breakup attempt cost it $600 million. But that might be the least of it: The outlook for its business of charging for advice and accounting is getting weaker in the U.S. by the month.

Australia Plots Biggest Shake-Up of Central Bank in Decades

Changes to the Reserve Bank of Australia include the creation of an expert policy committee that mirrors that of Canada and the U.K.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Blackstone, American Express cardholder spending, Admiral Group, U.K. mortgage holders, and more featured in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Top Fed Official Signals Support for May Interest-Rate Increase

New York Fed President John Williams said the central bank had more work ahead to bring down inflation.

China's PBOC Keeps One-Year Loan Prime Rate Steady

China's benchmark lending rates were kept unchanged, as signaled by unchanged policy rates earlier this week, suggesting that Beijing is comfortable with the current pace of the country's economic recovery led by consumption.

Deal-Making Lull Crimps Earnings at Morgan Stanley, Goldman

Morgan Stanley's investment banking revenue fell 24% for the latest quarter, following similar drops at Goldman and other big banks.

