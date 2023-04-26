Private Lenders Aim to Fill Gaps Caused by Regional Banking Crisis

Private-credit firms including Blackstone, Carlyle and Golub Capital say a pullback in bank lending benefits them.

First Republic Bank Shares Sink More Than 40% After Earnings Report

First Republic Bank shares fell sharply Tuesday, a day after it reported first-quarter results that showed a deposit hemorrhage that was worse than expected.

FTX Poised for $250 Million Loss on LedgerX Sale

FTX proposes selling its U.S. derivatives unit for $50 million after paying almost $300 million for it in 2021, according to the bankrupt exchange's financial documents.

Former JPMorgan Banker With Ties to Jeffrey Epstein Leaves Citigroup

Paul Barrett continued to plan meetings with Epstein after JPMorgan closed his accounts, according to documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Visa earnings top expectations as payment volume rises 10% on travel rebound

Shares of Visa were headed 1% higher in after-hours trading Tuesday after the payment-technology giant easily topped profit expectations for its latest quarter.

PacWest stock surges 14% as bank says deposits have been building in recent weeks

Shares of PacWest Bancorp shot 14% higher in Tuesday's aftermarket trading after the regional bank disclosed a rise in deposits in recent weeks.

M2 Money Supply Is Getting Hammered. Why It Matters.

The latest monthly decline is positive for the Fed in its battle against inflation, which has continued to fall but remains much higher than the targeted 2%.

How a Star Banker Supercharged a Struggling Financial Stock

The financial world may be in a rough patch, but one bank stock has more than doubled over the past year: Italy's UniCredit.

UBS Attracts Customers Ahead of Credit Suisse Integration

UBS reported strong customer inflows as it prepares to swallow Credit Suisse, in the first banking megamerger for years.

Santander Keeps Outlook as Profit Beats Hopes

Santander reported a net profit of EUR2.6 billion in the first quarter, helped by a 17% rise in net interest income, and said it was on track to meet its full-year targets.

