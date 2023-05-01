Stock Market Calm Rekindles Debate Over Fed Tightening

Economic growth has slowed, but inflation remains persistent in key areas, raising concerns that the Fed's balance-sheet size could force the Fed to take rates even higher.

Here's What Treasury, Fed Might Do in a Debt Ceiling Crisis

Biden administration officials won't disclose contingency plans, but the historical record offers clues on preventing financial and economic chaos.

Big Tech's Rebound Plays to Growth-Stock Bets

Large U.S. technology companies are powering the broader stock market higher and vindicating many growth-stock investors who got burned in tech shares' tumble last year.

Bear Market's Survivors Share Biggest Lessons

With the S&P 500 in the longest bear market since 1973, individual investors are maneuvering differently from just months ago.

JPMorgan, PNC Submit Bids to Buy First Republic in Government-Led Sale

The FDIC is expected to name a winning bidder before First Republic opens Monday morning.

Fed Says It Failed to Act on Problems That Led to Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chair for supervision, said supervisors didn't fully appreciate the extent of the vulnerabilities as SVB grew in size and complexity. He also called for revamping a range of rules for midsize banks.

Getting the Sharp End of the Investing Stick

Investors are flooding into funds that specialize in private debt. Many claim to offer mouthwatering returns at extremely low risk, but those claims depend on an unrealistic definition of "risk."

Too Hot for the Fed to Stop

Employment costs and other inflation measures cement a Fed increase next week and possibly later too.

Junk Bonds Shake Off Recession Worries

Despite signs of slowing growth, investors' interest in junk bonds remains steady.

He Was a Quant at Citadel. Now He Agitates for GameStop Investors.

Dave Lauer is mobilizing individual investors in favor of a stock-market overhaul.

