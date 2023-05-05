Regional-Bank Shares Dive as Investors Fret About Contagion

PacWest Bancorp and First Horizon shares fell as investors wondered how much further regional-banking problems could spread.

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Posts Loss, but Beats Expectations

The company posted a fifth straight quarter of losses as individual investor enthusiasm for crypto trading on the platform remains stagnant.

AIG Buoyed by Higher Premiums on Business Insurance

The company's core insurance operations produce their best first quarter in 15 years.

Bank of Canada's Macklem Warns Inflation Could Get 'Stuck Materially Above' Target

If it does, the central bank stands ready to resume its rate-increase campaign, the bank's governor reiterates.

Carlyle's Revenue Falls as CEO Sees Muted Activity Through the Year

Carlyle Group reported an unexpected decline in revenue for the first quarter amid lower fee-related performance revenue.

ANZ First-Half Profit Flat; Dividend Increased

Cash earnings at the Australian lender rose 23% to A$3.82 billion.

Macquarie Reports Record Profit, Increases Dividend

Australia's biggest investment bank and asset manager said its fyll-year net profit rose to a record A$5.18 billion.

Elizabeth Warren Seeks Information From First Republic's Former CEO

The senator is asking about his and other executives' pay, their support for rolling back bank regulations and management practices ahead of the bank's collapse.

ECB Slows Pace of Rate Increases

The European Central Bank indicated it isn't ready to pause its campaign against high inflation, diverging from the Fed.

Toronto-Dominion Bank, First Horizon Call Off Merger

The companies said the decision was made after TD Bank considered that obtaining the regulatory prerequisites wasn't certain.

