Regional-Bank Shares Dive as Investors Fret About Contagion
PacWest Bancorp and First Horizon shares fell as investors wondered how much further regional-banking problems could spread.
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Posts Loss, but Beats Expectations
The company posted a fifth straight quarter of losses as individual investor enthusiasm for crypto trading on the platform remains stagnant.
AIG Buoyed by Higher Premiums on Business Insurance
The company's core insurance operations produce their best first quarter in 15 years.
Bank of Canada's Macklem Warns Inflation Could Get 'Stuck Materially Above' Target
If it does, the central bank stands ready to resume its rate-increase campaign, the bank's governor reiterates.
Carlyle's Revenue Falls as CEO Sees Muted Activity Through the Year
Carlyle Group reported an unexpected decline in revenue for the first quarter amid lower fee-related performance revenue.
ANZ First-Half Profit Flat; Dividend Increased
Cash earnings at the Australian lender rose 23% to A$3.82 billion.
Macquarie Reports Record Profit, Increases Dividend
Australia's biggest investment bank and asset manager said its fyll-year net profit rose to a record A$5.18 billion.
Elizabeth Warren Seeks Information From First Republic's Former CEO
The senator is asking about his and other executives' pay, their support for rolling back bank regulations and management practices ahead of the bank's collapse.
ECB Slows Pace of Rate Increases
The European Central Bank indicated it isn't ready to pause its campaign against high inflation, diverging from the Fed.
Toronto-Dominion Bank, First Horizon Call Off Merger
The companies said the decision was made after TD Bank considered that obtaining the regulatory prerequisites wasn't certain.
