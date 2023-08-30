FDIC Proposes Tougher Rules for Regional Banks

One rule would require banks with $100 billion assets to use more long-term debt as a source of funding, meaning they would be less reliant on deposits.

Australia Sovereign-Wealth Fund Posts 6% Annual Return

Assets at Australia's sovereign-wealth fund hit a peak of $133.58 billion and posted a 6.0% return for the 12 months ended June.

Goldman Sachs to Pay $5.5 Million Over Audio Recording Failures During Pandemic

The civil fine, imposed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is the latest settlement against Goldman related to record-keeping failures.

SEC Settles Cease-and-Desist Order Against Citigroup Global Markets

The Securities and Exchange Commission settled proceedings against Citigroup's broker-dealer unit regarding its underwriting business.

Archipelago Trading Settles SEC Probe Over Suspicious Activity Report Requirements

Archipelago Trading Services has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle charges that it failed to file hundreds of suspicious activity reports over eight years related to trade in over-the-counter securities.

Genesis Creditors Forge New Chapter 11 Deal With Parent Digital Currency Group

The proposed framework could face objections from some Genesis creditors, including Gemini Trust.

Federated Hermes Can Fly as High Rates Linger

The long adjustment to higher yields can still benefit one of the biggest managers of money-market funds.

Private Equity Sees Money In Bringing You a Faster Internet Connection

Telecom companies are selling bonds at a rapid clip so that they can expand high-speed internet in small and midsize cities.

Standard Chartered Exits Aviation Leasing

Standard Chartered has sold its global aviation finance leasing business for an initial $700 million to a Saudi wealth fund unit.

What's Behind $1 Trillion in Credit-Card Balances?

If your credit-card bill is growing every month, don't blame rising interest rates. Look in the mirror.

