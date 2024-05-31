Barings Works to Replenish a Depleted Direct-Lending Team
Barings aims to rebuild its direct-lending team after a mass departure led by senior executives stripped the asset manager of a squad of its lending staff.
American Express Zooms Ahead as Gen Z Gets Hooked on Card Rewards
Amex has found that young spenders enjoy perks as much or more than their parents. Now it has to keep them happy.
Bill Ackman Eyes IPO of Pershing Square
Bill Ackman is planning to take his investment firm public as soon as next year, the boldest move yet by the hedge-fund manager to capitalize on his social-media fame.
Grant Thornton Is Now the Biggest Accounting Firm to Get Private-Equity Backing
The firm's Chicago-based U.S. unit closed a deal led by New Mountain Capital that creates a new limited liability company for nonaudit services.
Commercial Property Meltdown Clobbers Pension Funds
Recent moves by government pension plans offer a new glimpse into the widespread and slow-moving commercial real-estate slump.
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk
Gain insight on Laurentian Bank of Canada, Hong Leong Bank, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.
Kiernan's Take: Central Banks Struggle To Get Consumers' Attention in Inflation Fight
First there were the supply-chain snarls of the pandemic economy, then the crush of excess demand from government stimulus programs. The Federal Reserve's final hurdle for wrestling inflation back down to its target will be getting the broader public to believe that prices should only rise about 2% a year.
They Were Used to Five-Star Service at First Republic. Now They're Just Regular Customers.
Account holders gripe after bumpy early experiences with the bank's new owner, JPMorgan Chase.
UBS Kicks Off Succession Race, Promoting Two CEO Candidates
Sergio Ermotti, the incumbent chief executive, has said he expects to leave by around early 2027.
European Union Approves New Financial Crime Agency
The creation of a new Frankfurt-based watchdog comes as part of a major package of anti-money-laundering measures.
