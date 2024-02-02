Pro Take: The 'Last Mile' of the Inflation Fight Doesn't Seem So Bad

All of a sudden, the Federal Reserve's inflation fight seems to be moving swiftly through what economists call the "last mile."

There's Still a Way to Double Your Retirement Tax Breaks Before Filing

Married couples can often chip in extra funds to a second retirement account-even when one of them isn't working.

Stocks for the Looong Run: Could Japan's Lost Decades Happen in America?

Tokyo's market has almost broken even after 34 years, pointing to the dangers of extreme bubbles.

Danske Bank Plans Buyback, Sees Flat Profits

Danske Bank launched a new $800 million share buyback after it reported in-line fourth-quarter earnings, but forecast flat profit growth in 2024.

CaixaBank Lifts Profitability Target

CaixaBank now expects its return on tangible equity to be above 15% in 2024, after fourth-quarter net profit rose on higher net interest income.

Top Chinese Banker Who Was Detained Last Year Has Resigned

Fan Bao, a veteran Chinese dealmaker who was taken away by Chinese authorities last year, has resigned from his firm.

McKinsey's Leader Survives, but Voting Reveals Cracks at Elite Consulting Firm

Top partner Bob Sternfels has survived a protest vote to keep his job, highlighting fissures in an unusual management structure.

New Jersey Division of Investment Extends Blackstone Partnership to Private Credit

The $92.8 billion pension investor is putting $414 million in a custom vehicle under the Blackstone Tactical Opportunities strategy.

Commercial Property Losses Hammer Banks on Three Continents

Big lenders to real-estate owners and developers are on the front line of the downturn in office building use and falling valuations.

Deutsche Bank Unveils Job Cuts, Plans Big Payout Boost

The German lender's costs are eating up a bigger-than-wanted chunk of its income.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-24 0715ET