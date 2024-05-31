American Express Zooms Ahead as Gen Z Gets Hooked on Card Rewards

Amex has found that young spenders enjoy perks as much or more than their parents. Now it has to keep them happy.

Bill Ackman Eyes IPO of Pershing Square

Bill Ackman is planning to take his investment firm public as soon as next year, the boldest move yet by the hedge-fund manager to capitalize on his social-media fame.

Commercial-Property Meltdown Clobbers Pension Funds

Recent moves by government pension plans offer a new glimpse into the widespread and slow-moving commercial real estate slump.

Kiernan's Take: Central Banks Struggle To Get Consumers' Attention in Inflation Fight

First there were the supply-chain snarls of the pandemic economy, then the crush of excess demand from government stimulus programs. The Federal Reserve's final hurdle for wrestling inflation back down to its target will be getting the broader public to believe that prices should only rise about 2% a year.

They Were Used to Five-Star Service at First Republic. Now They're Just Regular Customers.

Account holders gripe after bumpy early experiences with the bank's new owner, JPMorgan Chase.

UBS Kicks Off Succession Race, Promoting Two CEO Candidates

Sergio Ermotti, the incumbent chief executive, has said he expects to leave by around early 2027.

European Union Approves New Financial Crime Agency

The creation of a new Frankfurt-based watchdog comes as part of a major package of anti-money-laundering measures.

The Rise in Consumers' Late Debt Payments Is Slowing Down

Delinquent debt payments are still mostly higher than they were a year ago, but are trending in the right direction for now.

Brookfield in Talks for $6.59 Billion Deal for France's Neoen

Brookfield Asset Management is in talks to acquire France's Neoen in a deal that values the renewable-power producer's equity at $6.59 billion.

The FDIC Chairman Is Resigning Under a Cloud. He's Still in Charge.

After investigations revealed a toxic workplace at the banking regulator, the chairman told staff that he would step down once a successor is confirmed.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-24 0715ET