March 11, 2024 at 11:16 am EDT

Bitcoin Soars to a Record. The Next Stop Could Be $100,000.

Bitcoin prices have surged as investors pile into spot Bitcoin ETFs, with momentum behind inflows suggesting prices could move even higher.

More Americans Are Treating Their 401(k)s Like Cash Machines

Automatic enrollment has swept more workers into 401(k) accounts, giving them some savings to draw on in emergencies.

It Isn't Just Big Tech Propelling Gains in the Stock Market Anymore

A broader group of companies has fueled the recent climb to records.

Eighty Percent of the World's Stock Options Aren't Traded Where You Think

Bitcoin and GameStop made headlines. But an even wilder speculative mania has emerged in India.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

JPMorgan Growth Arm Backs Cyber Business Eye Security

European Union rule changes and a talent shortage are driving investor interest in cybersecurity.

How Bitcoin Made a Believer Out of BlackRock

Chief Executive Larry Fink's U-turn illustrates Wall Street's growing desire to capitalize on a market that has long been considered the Wild West of finance.

Life at Regional and Small Banks, One Year After SVB Failed

Five regional-bank executives talk about their industry after a long year.

A Year After Silicon Valley Bank's Collapse, the Rules Are Still Catching Up

New proposed regulations won't address some root causes of regional banking malaise.

NYCB's capital infusion and new chief executive draw praise, but risks remain

Moody's reviews the bank for an upgrade, while D.A. Davidson flags deposit flight and threat to credit quality due to multifamily-loan exposure.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-24 1115ET