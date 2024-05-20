May 20, 2024 at 12:15 am EDT

Dimon Led Bank CEOs to Fend Off Tougher Capital Rules

Regulators discuss slashing proposed capital requirements in sign of banks' increasing clout.

Meet Salim Ramji, Who Is Going to Oversee the Retirement Assets of Tens of Millions of Americans

The first outsider to run Vanguard needs to win over the Bogleheads. Colleagues say he can.

Crypto Lender Genesis Global Gets Wind-Down Plan Approved

A bankruptcy judge approved a chapter 11 wind-down plan for Genesis that will pay back creditors about 77% of the same digital assets that they lent to the cryptocurrency lender before its bankruptcy filing.

RedBird Banks $4.7 Billion for Dealmaking

The sports, media and financial services investor collects fresh capital amid a flurry of high-profile deals.

Private Equity Warms Up to Clean-Energy Tax Credits

Private-equity firms are beginning to tap a nascent market for clean-energy tax credits, betting on a boost to returns from helping project developers get better terms for the tradable credits.

The Medicare Bubble Has Burst

The government health insurance program had been a gold mine for private insurers until recently.

Binance Gets Two Compliance Monitors in Settlements With U.S. Authorities

Consultant Forensic Risk Alliance and law firm Sullivan & Cromwell have been selected as outside monitors as part of the crypto exchange's $4.3 billion settlements with U.S. regulators.

Investors Are Striking Gold All Over

Investors have rarely had it this good, with prices of everything from homes to stocks and cryptocurrencies soaring.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Read about SPDR Gold, Robinhood Markets, Canadian household borrowing, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Tops 40000 for the First Time

The recession that so many economists anticipated has remained out of sight, giving investors hope that stocks can keep climbing.

