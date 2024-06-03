Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon Are Making Peace

After years of feuding, the business titans spoke at an exclusive JPMorgan summit, opening the door to the two working together again.

The Multimillion-Dollar Scandal Rocking Pickleball

Hundreds of retirees and other creditors say a man who sold Pickleball Rocks merchandise at tournaments across the U.S. owes them nearly $50 million.

Barings Works to Replenish a Depleted Direct-Lending Team

Barings aims to rebuild its direct-lending team after a mass departure led by senior executives stripped the asset manager of a squad of its lending staff.

American Express Zooms Ahead as Gen Z Gets Hooked on Card Rewards

Amex has found that young spenders enjoy perks as much or more than their parents. Now it has to keep them happy.

Bill Ackman Eyes IPO of Pershing Square

Bill Ackman is planning to take his investment firm public as soon as next year, the boldest move yet by the hedge-fund manager to capitalize on his social-media fame.

Grant Thornton Is Now the Biggest Accounting Firm to Get Private-Equity Backing

The firm's Chicago-based U.S. unit closed a deal led by New Mountain Capital that creates a new limited liability company for nonaudit services.

Commercial Property Meltdown Clobbers Pension Funds

Recent moves by government pension plans offer a new glimpse into the widespread and slow-moving commercial real-estate slump.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Canadian Western Bank, Laurentian Bank of Canada, Hong Leong Bank, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Kiernan's Take: Central Banks Struggle To Get Consumers' Attention in Inflation Fight

First there were the supply-chain snarls of the pandemic economy, then the crush of excess demand from government stimulus programs. The Federal Reserve's final hurdle for wrestling inflation back down to its target will be getting the broader public to believe that prices should only rise about 2% a year.

They Were Used to Five-Star Service at First Republic. Now They're Just Regular Customers.

Account holders gripe after bumpy early experiences with the bank's new owner, JPMorgan Chase.

