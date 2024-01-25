Bank of Canada Leaves Rates Unchanged, Frets About Core Inflation's 'Persistence'

Gov. Tiff Macklem says senior officials are focused on how long to keep rate steady to achieve the central bank's 2% inflation target.

Australian IPOs Slumped in 2023, Outlook Remains Subdued

The Australian pipeline for initial public offerings remains subdued after a slump in 2023, as businesses wait for more clarity on interest rates and economic conditions before listing.

SPAC Mania Is Dead. The SEC Wants to Keep It That Way.

New rules aim to make special-purpose acquisition company deals more like traditional IPOs.

Regional Banks Had Another Bad Quarter

The 2023 bank crisis is over, but the worst may be yet to come for some regional and community lenders.

EquiLend, a Securities Lending Platform, Hit by Cyberattack

Hackers disrupt operations at key node of multitrillion-dollar market; company says restoring affected systems 'may take several days.'

China Moves to Boost Bank Lending in Effort to Prop Up Growth

The central bank made an early move in what is expected to be a broad but restrained campaign to prop up growth this year after a lackluster 2023.

Credit Card Debt Is Up-and It's Taking Longer to Pay Down

From fuel and groceries to hotels and airline tickets, consumers are putting more purchases on credit cards-and taking longer to pay them off.

Bill Ackman, Neri Oxman Buy Stake in Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Hedge-fund billionaire Bill Ackman and designer wife Neri Oxman have taken a stake of about 4.9% in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, valued at around $27 million at current market prices.

Money-Market Bonanza Is Over. So Is Now the Time for Stocks?

One of the easiest, safest investments last year is losing its luster. But it is really hard to put money in the stock market when it is at all-time highs.

Strong Second Half Drives 2023 Secondary Deals to $112 Billion

Deal volume rose 60% in the latter part of 2023 as higher pricing brought sellers to market.

