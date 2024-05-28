May 28, 2024 at 07:17 am EDT

PayPal Is Planning an Ad Business Using Data on Its Millions of Shoppers

Payments company hires Uber's former head of advertising to run a new ad division.

Private-Equity Giants Near Settlements with SEC Over Texting Violations

Blackstone, TPG and Carlyle Group disclosed that they have been cooperating with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Private-Equity Leaders Tout Industry Comeback, But Hiring Lags

Buyout firms remain reluctant to add staff, raise pay following the industry's postpandemic hiring binge.

Bullish Investors Are Piling Into Stock and Bond Funds

The flows mark a break from risk aversion and an embrace of the narrative that a strong U.S. economy will support financial markets.

Wall Street's Favorite Recession Indicator Is in a Slump of Its Own

Treasury yields have been inverted for the longest stretch on record.

ABN AMRO to Buy Private German Bank for $730 Million

The Dutch bank is acquiring Hauck Aufhauser Lampe from Fosun, solidifying its position as one of Germany's top three wealth-management firms.

Whistleblowers, Yachts and Lawyers: FTX Examiner's Key Takeaways

FTX paid more than $25 million to seven whistleblowers, an independent examiner found. Here's what else was in the 210-page report.

Walmart and Capital One End Credit-Card Partnership

The retailer has been trying to sever ties with Capital One for over a year.

Morgan Stanley's Gorman Will Step Down as Chair This Year

James Gorman had retained his chairman role when he retired as CEO at the end of 2023.

SEC Widens Accessibility of Crypto Investing With Approval of ETFs for Ether

The new funds will allow mainstream investors to buy and sell the cryptocurrency as easily as stocks or mutual funds.

