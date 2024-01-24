Bank of Canada Leaves Rates Unchanged, Frets About Core Inflation's 'Persistence'

The Bank of Canada kept its main interest rate unchanged at 5% with a focus on how long the rate needs to stay at current levels to subdue stubbornly high inflation.

SPAC Mania Is Dead. The SEC Wants to Keep It That Way.

New rules aim to make special-purpose acquisition company deals more like traditional IPOs.

Regional Banks Had Another Bad Quarter

The 2023 bank crisis is over, but the worst may be yet to come for some regional and community lenders.

China Stocks Rally on Beijing Stimulus. Don't Bet on Recovery Yet.

The Chinese central bank on Wednesday surprised markets with a cut to bank reserve ratios.

A Smarter Way to Play 'China Bailout Roulette'

Chinese stocks are surging on a big reserve ratio cut and rumors of an impending bailout. Tread with care.

China Moves to Boost Bank Lending in Effort to Prop Up Growth

The central bank made an early move in what is expected to be a broad but restrained campaign to prop up growth this year after a lackluster 2023.

Credit Card Debt Is Up-and It's Taking Longer to Pay Down

From fuel and groceries to hotels and airline tickets, consumers are putting more purchases on credit cards-and taking longer to pay them off.

Bill Ackman, Neri Oxman Buy Stake in Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Hedge-fund billionaire Bill Ackman and designer Neri Oxman have taken a stake of about 4.9% in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, valued at around $27 million at current market prices.

The Money-Market Bonanza Is Over. So Is Now the Time for Stocks?

One of the easiest, safest investments last year is losing its luster. But it is really hard to put money in the stock market when it is at all-time highs.

Strong Second Half Drives 2023 Secondary Deals to $112 Billion

Deal volume rose 60% in the latter part of 2023 as higher pricing brought sellers to market.

