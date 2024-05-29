May 29, 2024 at 12:15 am EDT

Robinhood's stock jumps 4% after $1 billion buyback unveiled

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. rose more than 5% in the extended session Tuesday after the online broker said its board approved a $1 billion share buyback program.

Bullish Investors Are Piling Into Stock and Bond Funds

The flows mark a break from risk aversion and an embrace of the narrative that a strong U.S. economy will support financial markets.

PayPal Is Planning an Ad Business Using Data on Its Millions of Shoppers

Payments company hires Uber's former head of advertising to run a new ad division.

New Mexico State Investment Council Earmarks Over $500 Million for Private-Markets Funds

The state is making a major commitment to new infrastructure funds managed by Ardian and Antin Infrastructure Partners.

Private-Equity Giants Near Settlements With SEC Over Texting Violations

Blackstone, TPG and Carlyle Group disclosed that they have been cooperating with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Private-Equity Leaders Tout Industry Comeback, but Hiring Lags

Buyout firms remain reluctant to add staff, raise pay following the industry's postpandemic hiring binge.

Rate Hikes Aren't Off the Table, Fed's Kashkari Says

The most likely outcome is an extended period of rates at their current level, but the Fed could raise them again if inflation picks up.

Wall Street's Favorite Recession Indicator Is in a Slump of Its Own

Treasury yields have been inverted for the longest stretch on record.

FTX's Ryan Salame, One of Sam Bankman-Fried's Associates, Is Sentenced to 7 1/2 Years

The judge said Salame's efforts to undermine transparency in the 2022 election merited a substantial penalty to deter others.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on TD BANK, Bank of Nova Scotia, Steadfast, AMMB and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-29-24 0015ET