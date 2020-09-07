European Stocks Climb as Investors Weigh Tech Resilience

European stocks climbed after wild swings in tech shares dragged markets lower last week. U.S. stock trading is closed for the Labor Day holiday.

The Stock Market Is a Strong Election Day Predictor

History shows the sitting president, or the party controlling the White House, has a clear advantage when the market rallies in the months preceding Election Day.

China to Launch Initiative to Set Global Data-Security Rules

China is launching its own initiative to set global standards on data security, countering U.S. efforts to persuade like-minded countries to ringfence their networks from Chinese technology.

Companies Brace for Profit Hit From Euro Rally

The euro's sharp rally this year is seen as a vote of confidence by investors on the prospects for Europe's economic recovery. But companies and their shareholders are bracing for pain.

Economy Week Ahead: Exports, Inflation and Unemployment

Inflation is in focus during a relatively light week for economic data. August consumer prices for China are out Wednesday and for the U.S on Friday.

U.S.-China Chip-War Collateral Damage Will Range Far and Wide

New Trump administration rules look likely to choke off equipment sales to China's leading chip maker-and hit chip-making equipment makers where it hurts.

Sudden Volatility in Tech Stocks Unnerves Investors

Investors returning from the Labor Day weekend are watching for signs that a dizzying rally in technology stocks-and the market recovery it fueled-are losing steam.

China's Exports Ramp Up as Countries Emerge From Lockdowns

China's export machine gained steam in August as countries gradually recovering from coronavirus lockdowns, including the U.S., snapped up more Chinese-made goods.

China Exports Are Booming and Trade Surplus Is Widening-Why Is the Yuan Weak?

Falling imports, rising exports, fewer tourists heading abroad and an advantage in yields should benefit the Chinese yuan, but it has moved surprisingly little.

Treasury and Delaware Sign Pact to Boost Sanctions Enforcement

The agreement is intended in part to more quickly investigate violations by nonfinancial companies whose beneficial owners may be concealed in Delaware.