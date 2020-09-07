Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/07/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
European Stocks Climb as Investors Weigh Tech Resilience

European stocks climbed after wild swings in tech shares dragged markets lower last week. U.S. stock trading is closed for the Labor Day holiday. 

 
Japan's Quarterly GDP Contracted More Than Initial Estimates

Japan's economy contracted slightly more than initially estimated in the April-June quarter as companies were more cautious about spending amid high uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed. 

 
China to Launch Initiative to Set Global Data-Security Rules

China is launching its own initiative to set global standards on data security, countering U.S. efforts to persuade like-minded countries to ringfence their networks from Chinese technology. 

 
New U.S. Coronavirus Infections Slow as Labor Day Holiday Winds Down

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. fell to their lowest level since June 22 amid the Labor Day holiday weekend, while India overtook Brazil as the second hardest-hit country in the world in terms of total infections, behind the U.S. 

 
The Stock Market Is a Strong Election Day Predictor

History shows the sitting president, or the party controlling the White House, has a clear advantage when the market rallies in the months preceding Election Day. 

 
Companies Brace for Profit Hit From Euro Rally

The euro's sharp rally this year is seen as a vote of confidence by investors on the prospects for Europe's economic recovery. But companies and their shareholders are bracing for pain. 

 
U.K. Retail Sales Improved in August

Retail sales in the U.K. continued to improve in August but a number of categories within the industry are still struggling, according to the latest report by KPMG and the British Retail Consortium. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: Exports, Inflation and Unemployment

Inflation is in focus during a relatively light week for economic data. August consumer prices for China are out Wednesday and for the U.S on Friday. 

 
U.S.-China Chip-War Collateral Damage Will Range Far and Wide

New Trump administration rules look likely to choke off equipment sales to China's leading chip maker-and hit chip-making equipment makers where it hurts. 

 
Sudden Volatility in Tech Stocks Unnerves Investors

Investors returning from the Labor Day weekend are watching for signs that a dizzying rally in technology stocks-and the market recovery it fueled-are losing steam.

