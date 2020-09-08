Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 03:16am EDT
China Launches Initiative to Set Global Data-Security Rules

China is launching its own initiative to set global standards on data security, countering U.S. efforts to persuade like-minded countries to ringfence their networks from Chinese technology. 

 
German Exports Rise Outpaces Forecasts

German exports continued their recovery in July for the third consecutive month, with the 4.7% rise ahead of expectations. 

 
New U.S. Coronavirus Infections Slow as Labor Day Holiday Winds Down

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. fell to their lowest level since June 22 amid the Labor Day holiday weekend, while India overtook Brazil as the second hardest-hit country in the world in terms of total infections, behind the U.S. 

 
Japan's Quarterly GDP Contracted More Than Initial Estimates

Japan's economy contracted slightly more than initially estimated in the April-June quarter as companies were more cautious about spending amid high uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed. 

 
U.K. Retail Sales Show Further Improvement

British retail sales continued to improve in August but a number of categories within the industry are still struggling. 

 
Lawmakers Tackle Spending Deadline, Look to Revive Coronavirus Aid Talks

With less than two months until the election, lawmakers are hoping to revive long-stalled negotiations over additional coronavirus relief. 

 
The Stock Market Is a Strong Election Day Predictor

History shows the sitting president, or the party controlling the White House, has a clear advantage when the market rallies in the months preceding Election Day. 

 
Companies Brace for Profit Hit From Euro Rally

The euro's sharp rally this year is seen as a vote of confidence by investors on the prospects for Europe's economic recovery. But companies and their shareholders are bracing for pain. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: Exports, Inflation and Unemployment

Inflation is in focus during a relatively light week for economic data. August consumer prices for China are out Wednesday and for the U.S on Friday. 

 
U.S.-China Chip-War Collateral Damage Will Range Far and Wide

New Trump administration rules look likely to choke off equipment sales to China's leading chip maker-and hit chip-making equipment makers where it hurts.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32aSouth Africa's rand steady ahead of expected GDP plunge
RE
03:30aLondon stocks gain on set of strong corporate earnings; Experian jumps
RE
03:25aIndian economy projected to contract 11.8% y/y, Fitch domestic arm says
RE
03:22aGerman economy minister sceptical about Russia sanctions
RE
03:22aTikTok removing graphic clip circulating on its platform
RE
03:16aSingapore state investor Temasek says global economic outlook remains volatile
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:08aOil prices fall on demand fears as U.S. summer driving season ends
RE
03:08aGLOBAL MARKETS : Stocks firm, shrug off tech rout scare and Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successor - FT
2Beijing to expand opening-up in service industry
3BLACKBERRY LIMITED : BLACKBERRY : StradVision Selects BlackBerry to Drive Advancements Across South Korean Aut..
4GOLD : Gold eases on firmer dollar; focus shifts to central banks
5TRAVIS PERKINS : TRAVIS PERKINS : Interim Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group