U.S. Stock Futures Decline Following Tech Slide

Stock futures slipped after the Labor Day holiday as investors remained jittery about recent falls in giant tech stocks. In premarket trading, shares in electric-car maker Tesla fell more than 15%.

South Africa's Economy Shrinks 51% as Lockdown Restrictions Hurt Businesses

South Africa's economy shrank by 51% in the second quarter, its worst quarterly decline in at least a century and one of the steepest contractions recorded by any major economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese Car Sales Rise at Fastest Rate in More Than Two Years

Heavy discounts and new-model debuts add momentum to a second-half recovery in the world's largest auto market after a pandemic-disrupted first six months of the year.

Stock Investors Stay Bearish on Apartments

Dramatic cuts in rents in coastal cities like San Francisco and New York City have sent shudders through the market for shares of publicly traded apartment landlords.

Oil Prices Drop on Faltering Recovery in Demand

Benchmark U.S. crude oil prices fell to their lowest level in more than two months, under pressure from a stalling recovery in demand that has prompted Saudi Arabia to discount its crude exports.

How Investors Can Harness the Power of Wind

Both of Europe's wind-turbine makers are full of potential, but onshore leader Vestas is the less risky stock.

Mortgage Market Booms, Even as Virus Hits Economy

The mortgage market recorded its best quarter in years this spring, a reflection of how the housing market is booming in 2020 even as much of the economy stumbles.

China Launches Initiative to Set Global Data-Security Rules

China is launching its own initiative to set global standards on data security, countering U.S. efforts to persuade like-minded countries to ringfence their networks from Chinese technology.

Eurozone Final GDP Revised Up Slightly

The eurozone economy's contraction during the three months through June was shallower than initially estimated, but it remained the deepest since records began in 1995.

German Exports Rise Outpaces Forecasts

German exports continued their recovery in July for the third consecutive month, with the 4.7% rise ahead of expectations.