U.S. Stock Futures Tick Higher After Tech Selloff

Asian stock markets fell, after a third straight session of declines in New York, but futures suggested U.S. equities might regain some poise, and European stocks rose.

China's Industrial Deflation Eased in August

China's industrial deflation moderated in August, thanks to recovering global market demand, while the country's consumer inflation eased due to smaller gains in food prices.

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Rise Slightly After Labor Day Weekend

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose by more than 26,000, a slight increase from a day earlier, though it was well below the daily tallies of recent months.

Republicans Roll Out 'Skinny' Stimulus Bill

Senate Republicans proposed a new, smaller package of coronavirus aid aimed at unifying the party and bolstering it politically, as talks with Democrats remained at a standstill and both parties blame the other.

Senate Republicans Push Bill to Weaken Liability Shield for Online Platforms

Three GOP senators introduced legislation that would make social-media platforms more responsible for their online content, an initiative likely to face fierce resistance from Silicon Valley.

Oil Prices Drop on Faltering Recovery in Demand

Oil prices slumped to their lowest level in nearly three months, under pressure from a stalling recovery in demand and planned production expansions by OPEC that threaten to add to an existing glut of crude.

Mortgage Market Booms, Even as Virus Hits Economy

The mortgage market recorded its best quarter in years this spring, a reflection of how the housing market is booming in 2020 even as much of the economy stumbles.

Mexico's 2021 Budget Plan Sees Moderate Economic Pickup

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent an austere federal budget proposal to the congress Tuesday, foreseeing a moderate recovery from the deep economic recession brought on this year by the coronavirus pandemic.

South Africa's Economy Shrinks 51% as Lockdown Restrictions Hurt Businesses

South Africa's economy shrank by 51% in the second quarter, its worst quarterly decline in at least a century and one of the steepest contractions recorded by any major economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese Car Sales Rise at Fastest Rate in More Than Two Years

Heavy discounts and new-model debuts add momentum to a second-half recovery in the world's largest auto market after a pandemic-disrupted first six months of the year.