News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/16/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of Fed's Forecasts

Oil prices rose after U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly declined and Hurricane Sally's landing curtailed offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico. 

 
U.S. Retail Spending Recovering at Slower Pace

The increase in retail sales marks an eased pace than earlier in the summer when spending rebounded sharply from steep declines that occurred early in the coronavirus pandemic. Consumers spent more on clothing, electronics and furniture in August as students went back to school. 

 
Manufacturing Recovery Stymied as Workers Juggle Child Care

With child-care options remaining limited during the pandemic, some U.S. manufacturers are struggling to keep workers on the assembly line. 

 
Should You Buy Stocks Because Interest Rates Are Low?

Don't fight the Fed...or the ECB, the BOJ, etc. Central banks have cast a spell over stocks this year, but their magic alone isn't what keeps the rally going. 

 
Fed Meeting to Focus on Laying Out Interest-Rate Strategy

Federal Reserve officials continue discussions about how to detail plans to support the economy now that they have adopted a strategy to keep interest rates lower for longer. 

 
EU Proposes Higher 2030 Emissions Target, Green Bonds

The European Union proposed cutting 55% of the bloc's emissions by 2030, up from its previous goal of 40%, and said hundreds of billions of euros worth of green bonds should help fund the target. 

 
Coronavirus Could Find New Paths to Spread in Hurricane, Fire Areas

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose to roughly 38,690, as wildfires in some Western states and a hurricane in the Southeast opened potential pathways for the virus to spread further. 

 
Opendoor's SPAC Merger Doubles Down on iBuying

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya is wagering on home-flipping platform Opendoor Labs, and his enthusiasm has rubbed off on public investors-but will it last? 

 
Mortgage Securities Are Flooding the Market. Thank the Fed.

Low mortgage rates have spurred a boom in home refinancing, which in turn has spurred a boom in the issuance of mortgage-backed securities. The surging supply hasn't dampened investors' demand for them. 

 
Rich Economies Set to Recover More Quickly From Covid-19 Contractions

China and the rich countries will suffer less economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic than previously feared, but the global public-health emergency will exact a higher toll on the economies of poor countries.

