Fed Signals Interest Rates to Stay Near Zero Through 2023

Federal Reserve officials also said they were committed to providing more support to an economy that faces an uneven recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks Lose Steam but Dow Ekes Out Gain

The Dow eked out a fourth-straight gain after the Federal Reserve signaled it was ready to keep interest rates near zero for three more years and unpin the economy even in the face of inflation. Still, stocks lost some of their steam in the last hour of trading.

Home Builder Stocks Rise as Confidence Hits New High

A monthly housing market gauge measuring builder confidence has hit its highest point in 35 years.

U.S. Retail Spending Recovering at Slower Pace

The increase in retail sales marks an eased pace from earlier in the summer when spending rebounded sharply from steep declines that occurred early in the coronavirus pandemic. Consumers spent more on clothing, electronics and furniture in August as students went back to school.

Factory Workers Stay Home to Watch Their Children

With child-care options remaining limited during the pandemic, some U.S. manufacturers are struggling to keep workers on the assembly line.

Should You Buy Stocks Because Interest Rates Are Low?

Don't fight the Fed...or the ECB, the BOJ, etc. Central banks have cast a spell over stocks this year, but their magic alone isn't what keeps the rally going.

Fed Meeting to Focus on Laying Out Interest-Rate Strategy

Federal Reserve officials continue discussions about how to detail plans to support the economy now that they have adopted a strategy to keep interest rates lower for longer.

EU Proposes Higher 2030 Emissions Target, Green Bonds

The European Union proposed cutting 55% of the bloc's emissions by 2030, up from its previous goal of 40%, and said hundreds of billions of euros worth of green bonds should help fund the target.

Coronavirus Could Find New Paths to Spread in Hurricane, Fire Areas

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose to roughly 38,690, as wildfires in some Western states and a hurricane in the Southeast opened potential pathways for the virus to spread further.

Opendoor's SPAC Merger Doubles Down on iBuying

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya is wagering on home-flipping platform Opendoor Labs, and his enthusiasm has rubbed off on public investors-but will it last?