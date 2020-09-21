Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/21/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Stock Losses Accelerate; Dow Drops More Than 800 Points

U.S. stocks extended their retreat into a fourth consecutive week. The VIX, a closely watched measure of turbulence in stocks, jumped to its highest level in almost two weeks. 

 
Fed to Propose Overhaul of Lending Rules for Poorer Communities

Fed governors were prepared to vote to seek public comment on a broad overhaul to its rules for the Community Reinvestment Act, a 1977 law aimed at ending redlining-banks' practice of avoiding lending in certain areas, often minority neighborhoods. 

 
Bank Investors Disregard Revelations of Suspicious Activity

Why it makes sense that European bank investors have shrugged-off revelations of possible money laundering. 

 
Crude Prices Fall as Libya Ramps Up Production

Oil prices dropped on fears that some of Libya's long-blockaded crude would return to the market, adding to the global glut. 

 
Wall Street-Backed Exchange Launches as Rival to NYSE, Nasdaq

Traders and analysts expect MEMX, a new exchange backed by Wall Street banks, electronic-trading firms and asset-management giant BlackRock, to be a formidable competitor to the incumbent exchanges. 

 
Europe's Sluggish IPO Market Shows Signs of Life

The market for initial public offerings in Europe showed signs of life last week, raising hopes among growth-hungry investors that other tech companies could soon follow suit. 

 
Norway Says Oil Fund Should Invest More in North America

Norway's Ministry of Finance said that the country's trillion-dollar sovereign-wealth fund should invest more in North American assets and less in Europe, to take advantage of better value creation. 

 
Department Stores, This Is No Time for Grave Dancing

Taking market share from an already declining business model is futile. It will take a lot more for department stores to profit from competitors' losses. 

 
Easy Diamond Trading Set to Be Available for First Time

A startup, Diamond Standard Co., aims to open the diamond market to investors through standardized coins containing a carefully selected sample of the precious stones. 

 
Americans Want Homes, but There Have Rarely Been Fewer for Sale

Buyers are rushing to get more living space as the pandemic continues. But many potential sellers are keeping their homes off the market, resulting in the worst drought on record of previously owned homes for sale.

