U.S. Home Sales Extended Powerful Rebound Into August

Sales of previously owned homes rose in August for the third consecutive month of sales increases, a sign that prospective home buyers remain motivated to buy despite the pandemic.

Mnuchin Says Fed Lending Programs Have Done All They Can

The Treasury secretary suggests repurposing $200 billion in loan support for new spending programs.

U.S. Stocks Tick Higher After Turbulent Session

U.S. stock edged higher, stabilizing after a bout of volatility that has tested investors' confidence in the market's monthslong rebound.

Congressional Leaders Debate Farm Aid Ahead of Spending Vote

Lawmakers have little time for a protracted clash over the spending legislation, since the government's current funding expires next week.

September Brings a Reality Check for Stocks

September is living up to its well-known reputation as a poor month for stocks. Investors may grow to appreciate it.

Italian Bonds Rally on Election Results

The yield on Italian benchmark 10-year debt fell on Tuesday after the nation's latest election results soothed investors' worries about its historically volatile politics and their impact on the eurozone.

Insurance Freeze Snarls U.S. Supply Chains

An obscure part of the insurance industry that helps commodities flow smoothly around the world is seizing up, presenting another obstacle to the U.S. economy's fitful recovery.

After Postponing Davos Because of Covid-19, Meeting Seeks New Site

The World Economic Forum won't be meeting in Davos at all in 2021 after initially postponing its annual session in January because of the coronavirus crisis, and it is now looking at other locations elsewhere in Switzerland for the gathering.

Oil Market Flies Blind as Virus Clouds Demand Outlook

Predicting oil demand has rarely been more challenging. Energy analysts are mapping out the course of the coronavirus and efforts to stop the pandemic, as well as grappling with the effects on fuel demand of an economic downturn.

U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 200,000

The U.S. death toll exceeded 200,000, as some guidelines and practices for stopping the disease's spread have been called into question.