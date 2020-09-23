Fed Officials Emphasize Need for Additional Relief to Ensure Robust Recovery

Senior Federal Reserve officials said the economy was likely to need additional government spending to avoid an uneven and protracted recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks Bounce Between Gains and Losses

U.S. stocks wavered, showing some further signs of stability after their recent run of declines.

Cleveland Fed Leader Says U.S. Economy Recovering but Still in Deep Hole

Loretta Mester said parts of the U.S. economy have recovered more quickly than others, while other sectors remain depressed. "It's not a sustainable recovery, it's still fragile."

Top Fed Official Says Economy Faces 'Deep Hole' Despite Rebound

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the economy needs more government spending to cushion what remains a very deep downturn for some parts of the economy, even after the summer's rebound.

U.S. Economy Continues Steady Recovery in September, Surveys Show

The U.S. economy in September continued its steady recovery from the sharp declines in the second quarter as demand and output strengthened, according to business surveys. But the pace faltered in Europe and Asia, where new infections have led to new restrictions on activity.

Peak Oil Is Already Shifting Markets

The prospect of falling demand for crude oil could unleash a long-term scramble between rival producer nations.

How Nikola Stock Got Torched by a Short Seller

A report by Nathan Anderson, founder of Hindenburg Research, alleged improprieties that sent the electric-truck startup's plunging. Nikola says the report contained "false and misleading statements."

Stock Exchanges Present Opportunity as Volumes Surge

Despite a surge in U.S. equity and option trading volumes this year, exchange-operator stocks are relatively cheaper than are financials overall.

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Rise by Nearly 40,000

New coronavirus infections in the U.S. have been trending upward for the past week.

Bullwhip Effect Could Boost U.S. Economy

Businesses that ran down inventories when Covid-19 arrived are now trying to build them back up, creating a powerful boost investors shouldn't ignore.